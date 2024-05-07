Quannah Chasinghorse Wants To Be A Safe Space For Met Gala First-Timers

Over the weekend culminating with May 6’s Met Gala, you might’ve seen celebrities and fashion people of all sorts going for facials from Joanna Czech or Sophie Carbonari — but for Quannah Chasinghorse, a pre-glam steam at the spa at The Carlyle holds a different meaning. “It was a great way to start the day and kind of reset,” the 21-year-old model and actress tells NYLON. “And for Native Americans, we have sweat ceremony, so it was just my alternative to realigning myself before I have a big day. My auntie and my mom are with me, so it was really grounding to have them with me.”
Though it was Chasinghorse’s fourth Met Ball, her excitement over pairing a custom H&M look with accessories by Native American artist Heather Dixon comes through over the phone as she describes how the dress’ shape nods to the forget-me-not, the state flower of Alaska. “It's a way to show homage to where I come from,” Chasinghorse says. “And if you look from the top and even from the sides [of the dress], they kind of mimic petals, and the way the shoulders come out, it looks like a blooming flower.”
“It was such a delight to partner with Quannah on her Met Gala gown,” adds Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of womenswear design for H&M. “The dramatic silhouette, periwinkle color, and lavish fabric were inspired from archival H&M garments from the 1940s and 1950s, as well as the natural world, per this year’s theme. Quannah looked absolutely stunning, and I loved how she styled the dress.”
Below, come along as NYLON gets ready with Chasinghorse with chicken tenders, Cassie, and some reflection on being a shoulder to lean on for Met Gala first-timers.