Jacquemus Brought All The It Girls To His L.A. Store

Some weeks in paparazzi-and-party land are sleepier than others, and this week, many girls and guys took the time to rest in between Coachella and the Met Gala (we’re making a quick pit stop back in the desert for Stagecoach). For a handful of our faves, though, it was just another April full of exciting opportunities for midweek glam, in-store schmoozing, and the chance to see Doechii perform. See our favorite party pics from across the week and the country, with dispatches from New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Jacquemus Lands In LA

The brand that knows modern marketing and must-have accessories brought out a cadre of Hollywood’s best and brightest, including Benny Drama, Lori Harvey, Laura Harrier, Leighton Meester, Elsa Hosk, and Ari Fournier. There was a massive fresh market outside the boutique for the optimal spring backdrop, plus a peek at the brand’s new bags and Timberland collaboration.

Larroudé Has A Crush

The theme at Larroudé’s midweek bash was simple: Bring a crush. The flings and boy-toys were out to celebrate spring in all its freshness. Fashion people packed into a small diner to see an Elvis impersonator officiate a real wedding and get struck by Twink Cupid’s bow. Who doesn’t love a Vegas-meets-Meatpacking, mid-April Valentine’s Day homage?

Uber & Delta Go Sky-High In Atlanta

The two megabrands celebrated their partnership with a bash in ATL, where Ciara and Kerry Washington showed up in support. Two more megabrands also were reunited: Doechii and Miu Miu, as the Swamp Princess provided the entertainment for the night in a newsboy cap and matching golf-girl separates.