This Is Spring’s Best Bag Trend, As Seen On Doechii & Rihanna

Happy Spring, fashion people. The taste of warm weather is right on the tip of our tongue, and the needle is moving away from constrictive and cashmere-blended clothing towards a sunnier, sexier future. Kylie Jenner’s back in the collaborative ring with a latex collection worthy of the baby oil necessary to slip into it, and elsewhere an emerging accessory trend sets sail for the streets. Keep reading for a dose of fashion news.

KHY & Poster Girl Do Pin-Up Latex

Courtesy of KHY

Poster Girl is a London-based brand that’s quickly become a go-to for the club girlies. The collaborative capsule with KHY is more affordable, yet still high quality — and almost entirely sold out. A few skirts are left here.

CELINE Takes Over The Pilates Room

Courtesy of CELINE

The bougiest activewear collection in modern history? CELINE-embossed kettlebells, yoga mats, and dumbbells are sure to take over your richest friend’s home gym. To round it out, they’re offering sports bras, logo shorts, and even hair mist for those mornings when you don’t wash your hair before hitting an SLT class.

What’s Better Than One Bag?

Rihanna Backgrid Doechii Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Two! Forgo those cheesy charms and do Russian-doll-style accessorizing, like Doechii and Rihanna showed us this week.

Here’s To You, Mr. Anderson

Courtesy of Loewe

After ten illustrious years at the helm of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson is closing the chapter. Everybody except Dior seems to know he’s headed there next, to lead both womenswear and menswear and surely surprise and awe with his whirligig, high-taste fashion. Until then, though, Loewe is dropping a 636-page book of his greatest hits covering fashion, craft, and the kooky universe he built, available March 27 on loewe.com and in select retail locations.