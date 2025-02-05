It started with a footed legging.

For most companies, that might sound like gibberish. But for Kylie Jenner’s KHY, it was the kickoff to a brand-new way of thinking about the way we dress: KHY wardrobe, or a curated collection for all your most pressing closet needs.

“We wanted to bring back our sold-out Footed Legging, so it made sense to build a collection that takes essential wardrobe staples to a new, more elevated level while relaunching an iconic KHY basic,” Jenner tells NYLON about the new collection, out now. “Our goal was to create a collection that redefines everyday dressing, with pieces that are versatile, effortless, and fashion-forward.”

The launch of Wardrobe marks a new step in the business and Jenner’s vision for the brand, which has up until now focused on limited drops. Now, the KHY girl becomes equipped with the pieces she can return to again and again. “When I thought of the idea for KHY Wardrobe, I knew I wanted it to include pieces I always reach for when I need something easy but still want to look stylish,” Jenner says. “A perfect white button-down or leather jacket can bring my outfit together in seconds, and a big fur coat is a whole look on its own. We really wanted to put KHY’s spin on the ultimate capsule wardrobe by reimagining everyday basics with more sophisticated design elements, like strong seams and sleek tailoring.”

Courtesy of KHY

Among the standout pieces of the collection include faux fur coats, which Jenner says she’s obsessed with. “They’re an effortless way to instantly elevate any outfit,” she says. “Quality is such an important aspect, and our faux furs are heavyweight and multidimensional, which gives them a really luxurious weight and warmth.”

When creating the collection, Jenner focused on versatility, even within the pieces themselves. See: button-downs and blazers done in both fitted and oversized variations. That decision, she says, came down to her own frequent flip-flopping of vibes. “It all depends on how I’m feeling that day,” she says. “When I'm putting together an outfit, it's often a mix of both silhouettes.”

As for her go-to style equation these days? Reach in the closet, grab some pieces from the wardrobe collection, and off she goes. “Right now, I love pairing the oversized button-down with the faux leather micro mini, and throwing the faux leather double-breasted long coat or faux fur on top.”