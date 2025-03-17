The Most Unforgettable Red-Carpet Loewe Looks By Jonathan Anderson

On March 17, Jonathan Anderson announced he is leaving his role as creative director of Loewe. It was insider knowledge for a minute, but now it’s official, and Loewe-heads across the worlds of fashion, film, and art are in their collective feels about his departure. The then-emerging talent came fresh from London in 2014, where his namesake label caught the eye of LVMH execs, placing him at the relatively unknown Spanish heritage leather-goods brand. From the very first runway show, Anderson helped bring Loewe into the 21st century, mixing the next-level craftsmanship of the ateliers with his wacky vision for commercial fashion.

Only until 2019 or so did celebrities really catch on, and once Anderson found his groove and pushed himself and switched aesthetics, there was no telling who would enter his universe next. He quickly went from indie darling to cult favorite, breaking the mold with celebrity campaigns and tongue-in-cheek red-carpet moments. His natural shift to becoming a costume designer, then, was no surprise, his biggest break being Challengers, which sparked a creative relationship with Luca Guadagnino and expanding his resume in ways few designers today can match.

Indeed, he’s dressed lots of stars, but his main girlies like Taylor Russell and Greta Lee heavily feature on our roundup. Keep scrolling to see how his red-carpet dressing evolved — and how Ayo Edebiri’s range suits the brand so well.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images As ever, Tracee Ellis Ross was ahead of the curve, and understood Anderson’s fashion-forward vision from the jump. This layered satin and chiffon dream was worn to the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy, 2020 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Anderson’s Spring 2020 collection for Loewe marked a tonal shift, freeing himself of sturdy, artful fabrics and embracing a lighter side. This 1820-meets-2020 lace pannier moment was not only a move towards nostalgic futurism, but an ideal match for Taylor-Joy’s Emma press junket.

HAIM, 2020 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The pop-rock trio were also early Loewe adopters, again showing off the Victorian-BDSM Spring 2020 collection for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Zendaya, 2021 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This was well before the Challengers of it all, but leave it to Z to wear something fresh off the runway for a smaller red-carpet event.

Ayo Edebiri, 2022 KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images Edebiri’s always had a cheeky sense of fashion, putting her right at home in the Loewe universe. This balloon dress hailed from the surrealist, car-dress-filled Fall 2022 collection.

Taylor Russell, 2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Loewe girl to end all Loewe girls, and the versatility is awe-inspiring.

Adwoa Aboah, 2023 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This collection went viral for not only its anthurium breastplates, but the Minecraft-pixel hoodies. Aboah made a statement in this double-flower bra.

Greta Lee, 2023 MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images It was truly difficult to narrow down Lee’s best Loewe moments, but this Golden Globes creamy-yellow dress was Old Hollywood done in Anderson’s singular way.

Taylor Russell, 2024 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Another ab-baring confection for Russell, who is ever the Loewe mannequin.

Zendaya, 2024 James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Game, set, match. It was only right for Z to wear Loewe in honor of Anderson’s involvement in Challengers, and this sequined deep-V printed dress met the moment with cheeky panache.

Taylor Russell, 2024 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Perhaps Anderson’s creative zenith and one of the all-time best Met Gala looks. This wooden bodice and draped skirt were more art than fashion.

Greta Lee, 2024 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Apologies to everyone else Loewe took to the 2024 Met Gala, but Lee’s look was too good not to include. Bonus points for the choppy micro-bang and glowing shoulders.

Omar Apollo, 2024 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Loewe’s favorite boys made his film debut in Queer, which Anderson happened to design the costumes for. This armor suit was modern yet sleek, perfect for the fashion playground that is Venice.

Greta Lee, 2024 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fresh-off-the-runway moment for Anderson’s most beloved muse. A total knockout.

Naomi Ackie, 2024 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Ackie is a Loewe regular, and this cut-out dress needs no accessories or extravagant beauty to distract from its sculptural goodness.

Ayo Edebiri, 2025 CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Who else could wear a gold feather tie and grills and make it look so effortless?