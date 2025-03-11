Side Parts & Beetle Shoes With HAIM At Louis Vuitton

The rat race that is Fashion Week can be an isolating experience, with time differences and crappy French Wi-Fi standing in the way of being connected with your BFFs back at home. The ladies of HAIM (Alana, Este, and Danielle) are spoiled: They get to do it all as a trio. There’s power in numbers, and the timing couldn’t be more ideal. The girls are officially back after a four-year hiatus, following up their critically acclaimed Women in Music Pt. III with the single “Relationships” dropping Mar. 12. A few nights before, though, they celebrated with some fashion — at the Louis Vuitton show, no less.

Alana, Este, and Danielle opted for same-same-but-different cap-sleeve minidresses from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, complete with Dune-esque beetle heels and corsets. And while Alana stayed true to her middle part, Este and Danielle seized the glammed-up opportunity to test out the ever-divisive side part. Our favorite siblings in music took NYLON with them for the evening, from their beautifully appointed rooms to the train station where the show took place — and to the afterparty, where they no doubt let some steam off before the release of “Relationships.” Keep scrolling to see the pics they snapped.

Terrence O'Connor Getting our makeup done by our girl Sandy! Went for a little more liner today.

Terrence O'Connor These shoes are my Mary-Kate dream.

Terrence O'Connor Duh, we’re matching.

Terrence O'Connor Side parts are back!!

Terrence O'Connor My favorite look from the Spring 2025 collection!!

Terrence O'Connor Okay, ready.

Terrence O'Connor Whenever we wear Nicolas’ designs, we feel so confident. He’s always one step ahead of everyone else.

Courtesy of HAIM Made it!

Courtesy of HAIM The show was beautiful. Nicolas is a genius.

Courtesy of HAIM Now we party.