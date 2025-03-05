Everything We Know About Louis Vuitton’s First Makeup Line

With Fashion Month drawing to a close, the Parisian houses are hard at work putting on their shows or celebrating them. But Louis Vuitton is logging overtime hours with the launch of their first-ever makeup collection, announced March 5.

Called La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the range’s creative director is none other than makeup mother Dame Pat McGrath, DBE. And although this isn’t the company’s first foray into the beauty world — you’ve likely seen plenty of monogrammed vanity cases — fans will soon be able to add tubes of LV lipstick, amongst other products, to match their merch. The brand has yet to provide more detail on the range, out in the autumn, but WWD reports that we can anticipate 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes. And, considering that Louis Vuitton is relying on McGrath’s expertise and extensive experience developing her namesake makeup line, we can expect lush formulas that won't fall short of extraordinary.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation,” McGrath says in a press release. “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

The bottom line: This is a huge step for the brand and for the beauty world — and for all of us when we share our first thoughts after getting our hands on some samples (call us, Pat).