The Best Celebrity Style At Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025

Ah, Milan, the land of gray architecture, croissant-and-cappuccino breakfasts, and home to some of fashion’s most storied brands. After a quick jaunt in London (or some down time), the fashion cognoscenti are off to Italy to take in more runways and dress up. In this in-between season, a few things to note: Gucci, showing both men’s and womenswear, is no longer under the vision of Sabato de Sarno; Bottega Veneta won’t be showing, as Matthieu Blazy has left for Chanel; finally, Kim Jones is no longer at Fendi, leaving the reins to Silvia Venturini Fendi to keep the celebrations going for their centennial year.

Beyond all the shakeups, which we duly noted earlier this year, some faces we’re looking for include: Jin at Gucci, the newest ambassador for the house; Harris Dickinson, Maya Hawke, and the rest of the Prada bunch at the brand’s show on Feb. 27; plus whoever Diesel brings out to their wacky and extraordinary show. We won’t miss a beat as the stars assemble across the Italian fashion capital, so keep checking back as we update until the final model hits the catwalk.

