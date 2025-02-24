The Best Celebrity Style At London Fashion Week Fall 2025

New York Fashion Week was a blur of aerial dancers, odd shoes, and great jackets to consider for next fall. The fashion set was afforded a “kick up your feet” moment thanks to a holiday weekend, with a break in between New York and London fashion weeks giving a reset to those tackling the English capital. The four-day affair in London is full of big names like Burberry and Simone Rocha, beloved ones like Erdem and S.S. Daley, and newcomers with something to prove, like Sinéad O’Dwyer and Paola Carzana.

With lots of places to be and runways to take in, the celebrities will surely follow. Last season saw Harry Styles make a rare public appearance, plus a tartan-heavy turnout at Burberry with Jade Thirlwall, Lucky Blue and Nara Smith, and Devon Lee Carlson all touching down at Heathrow to attend the brand’s show. It’s a short week, to be sure, but we’re still holding out hope for some great sightings and even better fashion. Keep checking back as we update through the weekend.

Sheila Atim at S.S. Daley WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Isan Elba at Richard Quinn Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung Walking Simone Rocha Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quen Blackwell at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

YUNGBLUD at Burberry Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Camila Mendes at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nia Archives at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton at Burberry Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images