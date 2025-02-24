Fashion
The Best Celebrity Style At London Fashion Week Fall 2025
Our favorite British It Girl takes the runway by storm.
New York Fashion Week was a blur of aerial dancers, odd shoes, and great jackets to consider for next fall. The fashion set was afforded a “kick up your feet” moment thanks to a holiday weekend, with a break in between New York and London fashion weeks giving a reset to those tackling the English capital. The four-day affair in London is full of big names like Burberry and Simone Rocha, beloved ones like Erdem and S.S. Daley, and newcomers with something to prove, like Sinéad O’Dwyer and Paola Carzana.
With lots of places to be and runways to take in, the celebrities will surely follow. Last season saw Harry Styles make a rare public appearance, plus a tartan-heavy turnout at Burberry with Jade Thirlwall, Lucky Blue and Nara Smith, and Devon Lee Carlson all touching down at Heathrow to attend the brand’s show. It’s a short week, to be sure, but we’re still holding out hope for some great sightings and even better fashion. Keep checking back as we update through the weekend.