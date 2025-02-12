Model on the runway at the Coach Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at...
5 Outfit Equations Straight From The NYFW FW25 Runways

The skinny jean isn’t back just yet.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We’ve seen virtually every runway show, taken all the front-row pictures our iCloud storage can hold, and asked enough NYLON girls to provide photo dumps to satiate our Instagram feeds for a while. In other words, New York Fashion Week is over. It was a slim season, both on the schedule and in the silhouettes. If you, like us, are still not particularly convinced on the return of the skinny jean, the runways had several antidotes to the skin-tight trend, with many pairs of denim puddling on models’ feet.

Beyond the baggy trend’s staying power, we have a host of outfit recipes we gleaned from the six-day affair. There’s ways to make skirts feel less fussy, unexpected accessories for your going-out dresses, and a layering technique pulled straight from 2005. Keep reading to get five new outfits to test out with things you very well may already have.

The Smallest Jacket & The Biggest Pants

CoachVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
KallmeyerNOWFASHION/Shutterstock
An old trick with a new look this season. Coach’s shrunken leather jackets and Kallmeyer’s cropped business blazer looked new paired with ultrabaggy jeans.

Kian Coated Leather Jacket
Veronica Beard
$1,298
Relaxed Jeans 1996 D-sire 09j82
Diesel
$270
$450
see on diesel
3 Button Cropped Blazer in Charcoal Melange
Maria McManus
$1,290
see on maria mcmanus
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
$138
see on madewell

A Technical Jacket & A Swishy Bottom

Tory BurchVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Brandon MaxwellPixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
American sportswear is in safe hands with people like Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell, who gave us the soft-hard combination worth investing in for fall. Keep it tough on top with leather or nylon, and fluid on bottom with a wool-blend or cashmere skirt.

Red Leather Jacket
Magda Butrym
$3,290
see on farfetch
Grace Maxi Skirt
Norma Kamali
$245
see on mytheresa
Short Cinched Waist Jacket
Alpha Industries
$225
see on revolve
Knit A-Line Midi Skirt
Co
$595
see on neiman marcus

A Hoodie & A Skirt

Sandy LiangShutterstock
Eckhaus LattaMADISON VOELKEL
A tried and true combination that isn’t going anywhere. Make like Sandy Liang and wear two girlish patterns, or channel Eckhaus’ minimalism with matchy earth tones.

Zip Up Hoodie in Sweet Floral
GUIZIO
$98
see on guizio
Printed Midi Skirt
Marni
$567
$810
see on mytheresa
Lanny Wool Blend Hooded Jacket
Isabel Marant
$490
$1,090
see on luisa via roma
Aida Skirt in Brushed Melange Wool
Proenza Schouler
$1,490
see on proenza schouler

A Party Dress & Gloves

Michael Kors CollectionWWD/WWD/Getty Images
Kim ShuiVictor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Feeling risky? Try pairing a sequin dress with some chunky gloves, or your sexiest little party number with some leather gloves (fingers optional). The idea is to provide intrigue without relying on bangles or fancy nail art.

Tovia Midi Dress
16Arlington
$739
see on farfetch
Navy La Casa 'Les gants Gros Grain' Gloves
Jacquemus
$96
$240
see on ssense
Gea Mini Dress
THE ARCHIVIA
$582
SEE ON FARFETCH
Black Leather Fingerless Gloves
Galleriadele
$180
see on wolf & badger

A Vintage Shift Over Pants

CoachVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
CoachVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
This was one of our team’s favorite propositions from the week. It’s not anything particularly groundbreaking, as this matchup was all over Y2K style, but the dresses made from repurposed negligees and beaded gowns over secondhand denim gave literal new life to the idea. Set off the vintage feel with 2025 accessories like neon sunnies and a Coachtopia bag.

Juniper Mesh Midaxi Dress
Frock Tales
$118
see on wolf & badger
Cinch Baggy Women's Jeans
Levi's
$47.70
$79.50
see on levi's
Noelie Apricot Voile Sleeveless Top
FANGYAN
$108
see on fangyan
Tonelli Plaid Pants
Veronica Beard
$448
see on veronica beard