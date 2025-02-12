5 Outfit Equations Straight From The NYFW FW25 Runways

We’ve seen virtually every runway show, taken all the front-row pictures our iCloud storage can hold, and asked enough NYLON girls to provide photo dumps to satiate our Instagram feeds for a while. In other words, New York Fashion Week is over. It was a slim season, both on the schedule and in the silhouettes. If you, like us, are still not particularly convinced on the return of the skinny jean, the runways had several antidotes to the skin-tight trend, with many pairs of denim puddling on models’ feet.

Beyond the baggy trend’s staying power, we have a host of outfit recipes we gleaned from the six-day affair. There’s ways to make skirts feel less fussy, unexpected accessories for your going-out dresses, and a layering technique pulled straight from 2005. Keep reading to get five new outfits to test out with things you very well may already have.

The Smallest Jacket & The Biggest Pants

Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kallmeyer NOWFASHION/Shutterstock

An old trick with a new look this season. Coach’s shrunken leather jackets and Kallmeyer’s cropped business blazer looked new paired with ultrabaggy jeans.

A Technical Jacket & A Swishy Bottom

Tory Burch Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Brandon Maxwell Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

American sportswear is in safe hands with people like Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell, who gave us the soft-hard combination worth investing in for fall. Keep it tough on top with leather or nylon, and fluid on bottom with a wool-blend or cashmere skirt.

A Hoodie & A Skirt

Sandy Liang Shutterstock Eckhaus Latta MADISON VOELKEL

A tried and true combination that isn’t going anywhere. Make like Sandy Liang and wear two girlish patterns, or channel Eckhaus’ minimalism with matchy earth tones.

A Party Dress & Gloves

Michael Kors Collection WWD/WWD/Getty Images Kim Shui Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feeling risky? Try pairing a sequin dress with some chunky gloves, or your sexiest little party number with some leather gloves (fingers optional). The idea is to provide intrigue without relying on bangles or fancy nail art.

A Vintage Shift Over Pants

Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This was one of our team’s favorite propositions from the week. It’s not anything particularly groundbreaking, as this matchup was all over Y2K style, but the dresses made from repurposed negligees and beaded gowns over secondhand denim gave literal new life to the idea. Set off the vintage feel with 2025 accessories like neon sunnies and a Coachtopia bag.