The holidays are usually a time to think about bundling up in the season’s best outerwear and sweaters. I say usually, because it can also be a time for the year’s most thrilling and themed lingerie. The proof is in the pudding, and this winter, Devon Lee Carlson is the Gen Z bombshell version of Mrs. Claus in For Love & Lemons’ lingerie campaign, where she rocks the brand’s flirtiest take on Christmastime in their limited-edition holiday collection.

The drop hits on every selection an intimates range should have, including lacy floral bras and panties, negligees for doing a karaoke cover of “Santa Baby,” plus cozy tie-front cardigans and garter-belt sets to round it out. There are lots of prints in red and green that serve holiday in the least cheesy way possible, and the campaign sees Carlson twirling around a cabin making cookies, wrapping presents, and looking red-hot doing so.

For Love & Lemons co-founders Laura Hall and Gillian Kern were thrilled to have her as their leading lady, saying, “Devon brings a joyful, free-spirited vibe to the holiday collection that beautifully captures the essence of For Love & Lemons. Her warm, playful energy adds a magical touch, creating a meaningful connection with our customers and perfectly bringing the spirit of the season to life.”

Below, see exclusive pictures from the campaign and get inspired to add one of the statement bustiers to your wish list.