Bottega Veneta’s New Fragrances Are Works Of Art

When you think of Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, the first thing that comes to mind is likely leather — whether it’s the brand’s instantly-recognizable Intrecciato pattern or buttery-smooth Jodie or Pouch bag. Thus, it might be surprising to find that there’s not trace of leather in the house’s new line of luxury namesake fragrances, which are inspired instead by the breezy, balmy feel of coastal locations around the world. But then again, Bottega Veneta has never been known to be predictable.

The Venice-based brand is beloved by chic minimalists who favor rich hues and unparalleled craftsmanship; the girl who smells like Bacarrat Rouge 540 is the same girl who totes her Jodie bag as she shops the streets of Soho. Inspired by the brand’s Venetian roots and the history of cross-cultural trade, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy dreamed up each of the five fragrance to reflect the spirit of the perfect vacation day in locations across the world — from a salty morning dip at dawn to a warming nightcap at dusk.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta is launching with five initial scents. Colpo di Sole takes you to Mediterranean waters with notes of French angelica oil and Moroccan orange blossom absolute. For lovers of Glossier You and Escentric Molecules, Come with Me uses Italian Bergamot with French orris butter to form a skin scent that’s citrusy, powdery, and perfect. With notes of Spanish woody labdanum and Macedonian juniper oil, Acqua Sale transports you to the beach, swathing your skin in blanket of saltwater and an aquatic veil, while Déjà Minuit combines geranium from Madagascar with Guatemalan cardamon for a sultry nighttime scent. Lastly, Alchemie combines Somalian myrrh with Brazilian pepper for scent that smells like a spice market in a bottle.

And because it’s Bottega, the fragrance bottles aren’t your run-of-the-mill glass bottles. Just like the brand’s handbags and clothing, the fragrance packaging feels like a work of art and a love letter to the artisanship of the Veneto region. Made of mouth-blown glass, the bottles look like water droplets and reflect the abstract leather shapes that gave the house its recognition. Pick up the bottles and hold them up to the light, and you’ll notice thousands of tiny air bubbles floating in the glass, paying homage to the long-time tradition of Murano glassblowing.

And because any true work of art needs to have a proper vehicle to display, every bottle of perfume comes with a green Verde Saint Denis marble slab — like the chicest perfume coaster you’ve ever seen. Last but not least, the wooden cap was inspired by the foundations of Venetian palazzos that raise their structures from the water on wooden stilts.

All of the Bottega Veneta fragrances are available to shop on the brand’s site for $450 each — and suddenly, it’s crystal-clear what our holiday wish list will look like.