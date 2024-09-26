2024 has been the year for fragrance lovers. From the rebranding of familiar favorites like Dior’s J’A dore (complete with the “Rihanna dripping in gold lava” moment we’ve all been waiting for), the launch of Fenty Beauty’s solid Eau de Parfum (our queen is giving us everything but an album), and a new Parfums de Marly scent to obsess over, perfume connoisseurs are beyond fed with all the new options to add to our fragrance wardrobe. And today, hot off the press, Glossier just announced it’s joining in on the perfume revelry with the launch of two brand-new fragrances: You Rêve + You Doux.

Joining the original Glossier You Eau de Parfum, the two new fragrances and the original You will are now called the “Impressions of You” collection and be available to shop on the brand’s site on October 3rd. Similar to the original fragrance and with the same ambrox and ambrette base, Rêve + Doux are both “skin-scent enhancers” that are meant to mix with your unique body chemistry to create a scent that feels unique to you. Rêve’s buttercream opener hits you with a lush sweetness that fades into a warm and cozy bouquet — the perfect nighttime fragrance. In contrast, Doux’s sweet violet top note combines with palo santo and frankincense to create a powdery, yet sweet aroma that has a hint of spice.

With the OG Glossier You’s popularity, we’re predicting that the two new fragrances will soon reach cult status — but obviously, we wanted to smell them before giving our stamp of approval. Glossier gave NYLON editors an exclusive first look at the two new fragrances, and we have plenty of thoughts. When it comes to the woodsy and musky Doux, our editors are getting a whiffs of the iconic Le Labo Santal 33 — which makes sense, since the scent’s legendary perfumer Frank Voelkl, collaborated with Glossier on these new fragrances. For the scent’s sultrier alter-ego, Rêve, we’re going back to our nostalgic tween body-spray years, but with a luxe, grown-up edge.

Keep scrolling to find team NYLON’s honest thought on Glossier You Rêve + Doux.

Courtesy of Glossier

Fast Facts:

Glossier You Rêve:

Price: 50ml ($78)

50ml ($78) Notes: Buttercream, Plum Butter, Toasted Almond, Iris, Sandalwood, Ambrette, Ambrox

Buttercream, Plum Butter, Toasted Almond, Iris, Sandalwood, Ambrette, Ambrox When can you buy? Launching on Glossier.com on October 3rd.

Glossier You Doux:

Price: 50ml ($78)

50ml ($78) Notes: Sweet Violet, Palo Santo, Frankincense, Myrrh, Ambrette, Ambrox

Sweet Violet, Palo Santo, Frankincense, Myrrh, Ambrette, Ambrox When can you buy? Launching on Glossier.com on October 3rd.

Glossier Rêve Review

“After my first spritz of Rêve, I was immediately transported to a 12-year-old me shopping in Bath & Body Works. Off the bat, the scent was super sweet, reminding me of the cake-scented body sprays that I used to spend hours sniffing at the mall. At first, the sweetness felt overwhelming, which made me a little nervous because ultra-sugary scents can become nauseating. However, this got better with time. After a few hours, the sweetness wore down and left an aroma that was warm and inviting with just a hint of saccharine flavor. I would definitely whip this out on date night or for an evening out.” — Jordan Murray, BDG associate beauty editor

“The first scent memory that came to mind when smelling Rêve was of a silver sparkly LipSmacker I had when I was 12. It left a metallic silver tinge on my lips that I thought looked cool, and had a distinctly sugary, berry-esque scent tinged with notes of plastic. At first, the scent read overly-sweet to me — but then after a few minutes, I sniffed myself again and found it had settled into something creamier, warmer, and richer. There's a note of plum butter in here, which definitely comes across because it smells brazenly fruity at first, but it's the sandalwood and ambrette that lingers on my skin after a few hours that makes me constantly lift my wrists up to myself smell. I found myself reaching for Rêve this morning immediately, excited to spritz my entire body with it copiously, finding comfort in its elevated take on the nostalgic notes of childhood.” — Faith Xue, BDG executive beauty director

Glossier Doux Reviews

“I tried out both fragrances, one on each hand. The Doux instantly reminded me of a bougie hotel lobby with its woodsy, slightly herbaceous smell. It definitely wore better than the Rêve scent, which was a bit too sweet for my taste and smelled like a mall-kiosk fragrance to me (sorry!). I asked my boyfriend which one he preferred and he immediately said Doux.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Kevin said it first, but he's right that there's a hotel-y quality about Doux (I get a whiff of the Edition). But upon further sniffs, it gives minty fluoride toothpaste with some Faccia Brutto Centerbe, specifically the faint white pepper notes. After those first few spritzes — I needed about four conservative ones to notice any payoff — I wore this to meet a friend at Tusk Bar, and he immediately clocked it as a cousin of Santal 33 ("it smells like Brooklyn" were his exact words). Surprisingly, the fragrance withstood a shower, and when I turned over in the morning, I could still detect a tiny puff of sweetish, minty air.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor