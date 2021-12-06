Haim Is Going On Tour In Spring 2022

It’s been a big year for Haim, who started the year off high with Grammy nominations for their acclaimed 2020 album, Women In Music Pt. III. The sisters are keeping the momentum going with the announcement of their upcoming North American tour, cheekily called One More Haim — their first string of headlining live shows since 2018.

The North American dates will precede the already announced U.K. leg of the tour, expected to kick off in July 2022. Haim will start the tour in Las Vegas on April 24, 2022 and hit up major cities throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Bend, Oregon in June. Over the 27-date run, artists like Buzzy Lee, Sasami, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, and more are also slated to grace the stages as openers.

Read on for everything you need to know about attending the One More Haim tour, including the tour’s full list of cities and how to buy tickets.

One More HAIM Tour Dates & Location

See the full list of dates for Haim’s forthcoming North American tour, One More HAIM.

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Who’s Opening On The One More Haim Tour?

Haim summoned a stellar slate of opening acts to join them on their upcoming tour. Actress and songwriter Sasha Spielberg under her musical name Buzzy Lee, Atlanta singer-songwriter Faye Webster, L.A. musician Sasami, Waxahatchee, and rapper Princess Nokia will all join Haim on stage on various dates throughout the tour. See their full schedules above.

How to buy One More HAIM Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. If you are an American Express Card Member, you can access an early sale beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time.