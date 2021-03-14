Much like the rest of the awards season circuit this year, the 2021 Grammys red carpet is looking a bit different on Sunday night. The semi-virtual event, hosted by Trevor Noah, will feature five different stages and a stacked lineup of 24 performers, including Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, BTS, and many more.

But for now, we’re here to talk about the fashion, which has always been a main attraction during the annual awards ceremony, from Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace jungle-print dress in 2000 to Lady Gaga’s Monster-era, space-orbit-inspired look in 2020 and Billie Eilish’s all-Gucci ‘fit last year. Despite the pandemic-related circumstances that the 63rd Grammy Awards may be facing, attendees are sure to bring their style A-game on the red carpet.

BTS, all dressed in Louis Vuitton, was one of the first guests unveiled from the anticipated event. The K-Pop group was nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance (won by Lady Gaga and Ariana Gaga for “Rain On Me) and is expected to perform during the ceremony. H.E.R. also arrived to the 2021 Grammys dressed in a monochromatic purple look, from her embellished velvet gown and pants from Dundas to matching sunglasses and eye makeup. Lizzo also revealed her outfit ahead of arriving on the red carpet in a bright green Balmain dress.

See these and more of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Grammys, below.

BTS in Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

H.E.R in Dundas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DaBaby in Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brittany Howard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo in Balmain

Bad Bunny in Burberry

Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...