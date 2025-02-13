We’re still nursing our post-New York Fashion Week hangovers and sorting through getting-ready pictures from the shows, but fashion’s restless legs are keeping up the pace with news outside of the runways to dig into. Barely two months into the year, a unique way to accessorize on the red carpet is trending, campaigns are cropping up like unwanted exes on Valentine’s Day (except we want these brands in our inboxes), and some new shoes via Coach and Lacoste give us something to consider outside of the hyped sneakers loved by celebs. Keep reading to get a dose of news before the long weekend comes around.

Campaign Season Isn’t Over

The Spring/Summer 2025 campaigns are still hitting our Instagrams, inboxes, and the city’s billboards. This week, we got Lila Moss as a New Yorker for DKNY, Naomi Campbell heading inside to avoid the rain by her knight in shining armor for Burberry, EmRata showing off Marc Jacobs’ adorable new bag, The Dual, and Adrien Brody being affable on top of a chair for J.Crew.

The Backwards Necklace Is The Red-Carpet Flex Of 2025

Two blondes with gorgeous backs gave us reverse accessorizing at both the Grammys (Carpenter, duh) and the premiere of Taylor-Joy’s movie, The Gorge. When wearing a backless dress, flip the necklace around so your massive diamond catches the light as you walk away (even if you’re not wearing a 50-carat Chopard stunner like Carpenter or a tiered encrusted treasure from Tiffany & Co. like Taylor-Joy).

Jacques Marie Mage Turns Ten

For the unaware, JMM is the Rolls Royce of eyewear, and to celebrate ten years of making the world’s finest sunnies, they’re reissuing signature styles in the “Decade” collection. To commemorate, they called up the best Polaroid taker in all the land, Ezra Petronio, to capture friends of the brand like Kim Gordon and Erin Wasson.

Coach Debuts A New Sneaker Inspired By Everyone’s Favorite Neighborhood

The low-rise Soho shoe is a pretty classic shape, but in true Coach form, gets a bit of quirk via resin charms like a taxi cab or pegasus to throw on top for a bit of personality.

Lacoste Gets Extrasporty With It

Their new L003 Neo Shot Sneaker is equal parts court-ready sporty and dad shoe, and we’re partial to the mint green and red-burgundy color ways.