Courtney Eaton Wants To See Lottie Matthews In A Michael Kors Caftan

On the final day of New York Fashion Week, Courtney Eaton looking every bit the sophisticated Michael Kors lady: cropped black cardigan, lace skirt over micro-shorts, all cinched with a belt. But wait, there’s a twist: “Okay, my booty really is out,” she says, twirling to reveal the hotpants’ true effect.

It was a different look from the actress’s typically “tomboy” style, but fresh from seeing the Michael Kors Fall 2025 collection, she was feeling even more inspired to take new style risks. “I don't know if I can pull off a cut-off pant suit, but I totally want to,” she says, referring to a number of culottes that had just come down the runway. “Everything looked comfy, cool and chic without really trying.” There was even something for Lottie Matthews, Eaton’s enigmatic Yellowjackets character whose adult version (played by Simone Kessell) becomes a cult leader. “There was all that sage,” she says, one version even done in a caftan, adult Lottie’s preferred silhouette. “Yes, with the long gloves — she’d have fun with that.”

Following the show, Eaton was headed straight to the airport for Los Angeles to kick off press for the show’s hotly anticipated season three premiere, which debuts on Valentine’s Day, and feeling good. “It's not as intense as [before] the second season was,” she says. “I think because first season did so well, we were all like, ‘Ah, we have to live up to the standards.’ With three, we're more comfortable.” To prepare, she’d been brushing up on the first few new episodes to remind herself what exactly goes down. “Because we shoot over six months, by the end everyone's delirious and has no idea what they're doing,” she says. “So I don't even remember what happens in the first and second episode. I'm always texting my manager and I'm like, ‘I don't remember what happened then. I don't remember this, this. The knife went in here?’ But it was one of my favorite seasons to shoot, so I'm excited. I hope people like it.”

Here, before Eaton heads back into the wilderness, she shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she got ready for the Michael Kors.

Emma Craft

Moments in New York.

Emma Craft

Emma Craft

Need a quick lay down.

Emma Craft

Feeling very Audrey-coded.

Emma Craft

Emma Craft

Glam team is a go.

Emma Craft

Emma Craft

Courtesy of Courtney Eaton

Courtesy of Courtney Eaton

Don’t shake Polaroid pictures! You learn something new everyday.

Courtesy of Courtney Eaton

Thank you to Michael Kors and his team for an incredible show!