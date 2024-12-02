Fashion
The Best Looks At The 2024 Fashion Awards
Fresh from the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The Fashion Awards are the Oscars of the runways, celebrating the very best in fashion with a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London presented by Pandora. The festivities will again be hosted by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, and before the stars hit the stage, several honorees announced have been announced. A$AP Rocky will be presented with the Cultural Innovator Award, with a year of being the most stylish rapper alive, including the debut of American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week and a collaboration with Puma, and Tom Ford will take home the Outstanding Achievement Award (no explanation needed). Some notable nominees tonight include the silliest supermodel of the moment Alex Consani, who’s up for Model of the Year, plus your favorite fashion designer’s favorite fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, who is in the running for Designer of the Year.
But before the Jade Adeyemi-designed trophies are handed out, the stars will feed our eyes with red-carpet looks that will hopefully live up to the ceremony’s name and deliver on capital-F fashion. Beyond the nominees, Britain’s finest stars always show up and show out, and we’ll be rounding up every single look you might’ve missed. Keep scrolling to see how the industry scrubs up on this celebratory night.
Halle Bailey
Chlöe Bailey
In Atsuko Kudo and Pandora jewelry.
NYLON Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy
In Chopova Lowena.
Alek Wek
Daisy Ridley
In custom Miu Miu.
Alexa Chung
In Miu Miu.
Maya Jama
In custom Conner Ives.
Ellie Goulding
In Moncler x Lulu Li.
Marisa Abela
In Mugler.
Rita Ora
Caroline Polachek
In custom McQueen by Seán McGirr.
Issa Rae
Lara Stone
In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.
Gemma Chan
In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.
Simone Ashley
In custom Prada.
Sabrina Elba
Joan Smalls
In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.
Alessandra Ambrosio
In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.
Nicola Coughlan
In custom Harris Reed.
Honey Dijon
In Andreas Kroenthaler for Vivienne Westwood.
Lila Moss
Alva Claire
In custom Jawara Alleyne.
Leomie Anderson
In Iris van Herpen.
Jodie Turner-Smith
In custom Burberry.
Julia Fox
In Dilara Findikoglu.
Jourdan Dunn
In Dior and Bucherer jewelry.
Tems
Nara Aziza Smith
Victoria De Angelis
Alex Consani
In Dilara Findikoglu.
Mona Tougaard
In custom Schiaparelli.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Kelsey Lu
In Gucci.
Ashley Graham
Venus Williams
Lily McMenamy
Olivia Dean
Anok Yai
Precious Lee
Meadow Walker
In Nensi Dojaka.
Ambika Mod
In Loewe.