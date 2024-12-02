The Best Looks At The 2024 Fashion Awards

The Fashion Awards are the Oscars of the runways, celebrating the very best in fashion with a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London presented by Pandora. The festivities will again be hosted by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, and before the stars hit the stage, several honorees announced have been announced. A$AP Rocky will be presented with the Cultural Innovator Award, with a year of being the most stylish rapper alive, including the debut of American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week and a collaboration with Puma, and Tom Ford will take home the Outstanding Achievement Award (no explanation needed). Some notable nominees tonight include the silliest supermodel of the moment Alex Consani, who’s up for Model of the Year, plus your favorite fashion designer’s favorite fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, who is in the running for Designer of the Year.

But before the Jade Adeyemi-designed trophies are handed out, the stars will feed our eyes with red-carpet looks that will hopefully live up to the ceremony’s name and deliver on capital-F fashion. Beyond the nominees, Britain’s finest stars always show up and show out, and we’ll be rounding up every single look you might’ve missed. Keep scrolling to see how the industry scrubs up on this celebratory night.

Halle Bailey Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Atsuko Kudo and Pandora jewelry.

NYLON Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chopova Lowena.

Alek Wek Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Miu Miu.

Alexa Chung Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Maya Jama Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Conner Ives.

Ellie Goulding Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Moncler x Lulu Li.

Marisa Abela Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Mugler.

Rita Ora Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Caroline Polachek Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom McQueen by Seán McGirr.

Issa Rae Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lara Stone Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Gemma Chan Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Simone Ashley Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Prada.

Sabrina Elba Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joan Smalls BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Alessandra Ambrosio Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Nicola Coughlan Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Harris Reed.

Honey Dijon Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Andreas Kroenthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Lila Moss Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alva Claire Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Jawara Alleyne.

Leomie Anderson Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Iris van Herpen.

Jodie Turner-Smith Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Burberry.

Julia Fox Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu.

Jourdan Dunn Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Bucherer jewelry.

Tems Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nara Aziza Smith Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria De Angelis Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Alex Consani Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dilara Findikoglu.

Mona Tougaard Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Schiaparelli.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kelsey Lu Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Ashley Graham Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Venus Williams Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily McMenamy Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Dean Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meadow Walker Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nensi Dojaka.