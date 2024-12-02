Julia Fox
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fashion

The Best Looks At The 2024 Fashion Awards

Fresh from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The Fashion Awards are the Oscars of the runways, celebrating the very best in fashion with a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London presented by Pandora. The festivities will again be hosted by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, and before the stars hit the stage, several honorees announced have been announced. A$AP Rocky will be presented with the Cultural Innovator Award, with a year of being the most stylish rapper alive, including the debut of American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week and a collaboration with Puma, and Tom Ford will take home the Outstanding Achievement Award (no explanation needed). Some notable nominees tonight include the silliest supermodel of the moment Alex Consani, who’s up for Model of the Year, plus your favorite fashion designer’s favorite fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, who is in the running for Designer of the Year.

But before the Jade Adeyemi-designed trophies are handed out, the stars will feed our eyes with red-carpet looks that will hopefully live up to the ceremony’s name and deliver on capital-F fashion. Beyond the nominees, Britain’s finest stars always show up and show out, and we’ll be rounding up every single look you might’ve missed. Keep scrolling to see how the industry scrubs up on this celebratory night.

Halle Bailey

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Atsuko Kudo and Pandora jewelry.

NYLON Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chopova Lowena.

Alek Wek

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu.

Alexa Chung

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Maya Jama

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Conner Ives.

Ellie Goulding

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Moncler x Lulu Li.

Marisa Abela

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Rita Ora

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Caroline Polachek

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom McQueen by Seán McGirr.

Issa Rae

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lara Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Gemma Chan

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Simone Ashley

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Sabrina Elba

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane Residency by Self-Portrait.

Nicola Coughlan

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Harris Reed.

Honey Dijon

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Andreas Kroenthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Lila Moss

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alva Claire

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Jawara Alleyne.

Leomie Anderson

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Iris van Herpen.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Burberry.

Julia Fox

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Jourdan Dunn

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Bucherer jewelry.

Tems

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nara Aziza Smith

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria De Angelis

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Alex Consani

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Mona Tougaard

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Schiaparelli.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kelsey Lu

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Ashley Graham

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily McMenamy

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Dean

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meadow Walker

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nensi Dojaka.

Ambika Mod

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.