A$AP Rocky’s Runway Show Included Archival Ray-Bans

Despite being one of the music world’s most fashionable artists, ASAP Rocky just made his Paris Fashion Week debut on June 21. The “Fashion Killa” rapper and Rihanna’s baby daddy took over Karl Lagerfeld’s former house in Paris, Hôtel de Maisons, for his first American Sabotage presentation. American Sabotage is a brand overseen by AWGE, the creative collective A$AP Rocky founded with A$AP Mob to streamline creative output, and this Men’s Fashion Week runway officially launched Rocky’s career as a fashion designer.

The clothes echoed Rocky’s inventive take on streetwear, and the show incorporated many Demna-style swipes at the American Dream. Several of the 30 runway looks had a cool edge thanks to the addition of both new and archival Ray-Ban styles. According to a statement, some models wore Optical Olympian glasses “straight from the ’60s archives,” while others sported never-before-seen styles like the Mega Baloramas, a soon-to-be-everywhere wraparound style. Rocky himself kept it classic, rocking the Mega Wayfarer silhouette for his finale bow.

According to Highsnobiety, the scene outside the show included actors playing protesters and holding signs that said “Don’t Be Dumb,” the rumored title of A$AP Rocky’s next album that was apparently teased during the runway. The American Sabotage collection is available to pre-order ahead of its “Awgest 30th” launch, and fingers crossed it includes a collaboration with Ray-Ban.