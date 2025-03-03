Before signing off earlier this weekend, we had speculated whether Kylie Jenner would attend the 2025 Academy Awards in support of her butter-yellow-leather-wearing, chaotic-dressing boyfriend and Timothée Chalamet. But as the clock struck 7 p.m. on the East Coast, we had yet to spy the beauty entrepreneur in any of the 287 photo-agency tabs we had open — until we pulled up Instagram to see a full-body shot from her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, fashion credits and all.

Now we can confirm that, to attend her first Oscars, Jenner wore a bespoke embellished Miu Miu bustier gown accessorized with one of the house’s ruched mini bags (and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry), as seen in a shot from inside the ceremony.

Also spotted from within the Dolby Theatre: some (now-expected) PDA with Chalamet and some selfie-taking, perhaps to show Stormi?

And while Jenner has previously worn Miu Miu accessories and another spangly dress by the brand at The Business of Fashion’s Class of 2024 event in Paris, this is the highest-profile sartorial partnership we’ve witnessed between both parties to date. Does that mean we might see Jenner in some weird layering and cutout maillots soon? Maybe with some of those SS25 socks that are like tube tops for your foot? One can dare to dream.