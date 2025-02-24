We did say that, at the 2025 SAG Awards, Timothée Chalamet would “no doubt give us a sartorial feast” — and, dear reader, we’ve been fed to bursting.

In a continuation of the semiautobiographical, semi-indie sleaze, all daredevil fashion journey he’s on — one we’re affectionately calling “Y2Chaotic” — the A Complete Unknown actor arrived on Feb. 23’s red carpet wearing a bespoke Chromes Heart leather suit over a Brat green silk shirt with a bolo tie and boots. Technically, the look referenced a real Bob Dylan getup, as seen in stylist Taylor McNeill’s Instagram stories, but this updated version is more than just blond-wig cosplay. The pant leg is fairly skinny, the hair spiky, and the attitude nonchalant — all together, the ensemble is making us both fear and perhaps finally make peace with what might be the imminent return of fluoro and shutter shades.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The night has seen some out-of-the-tuxedo-box dressing from the men in attendance, including Chris Perfetti in lavender Willy Chavarria and The Diplomat’s Ato Essandoh in an extremely elegant pleated skirt, but this is in a category of its own. We’ve already coined a phrase for it, but Timmy’s shock-and-awe tactics just keep manifesting in more and more head-scratching but enormous ‘fits — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.