Fashion
As Predicted, Timothée Chalamet Brings Y2Chaos To The SAG Awards
"Mishmash" doesn't even begin to describe it.
We did say that, at the 2025 SAG Awards, Timothée Chalamet would “no doubt give us a sartorial feast” — and, dear reader, we’ve been fed to bursting.
In a continuation of the semiautobiographical, semi-indie sleaze, all daredevil fashion journey he’s on — one we’re affectionately calling “Y2Chaotic” — the A Complete Unknown actor arrived on Feb. 23’s red carpet wearing a bespoke Chromes Heart leather suit over a Brat green silk shirt with a bolo tie and boots. Technically, the look referenced a real Bob Dylan getup, as seen in stylist Taylor McNeill’s Instagram stories, but this updated version is more than just blond-wig cosplay. The pant leg is fairly skinny, the hair spiky, and the attitude nonchalant — all together, the ensemble is making us both fear and perhaps finally make peace with what might be the imminent return of fluoro and shutter shades.
The night has seen some out-of-the-tuxedo-box dressing from the men in attendance, including Chris Perfetti in lavender Willy Chavarria and The Diplomat’s Ato Essandoh in an extremely elegant pleated skirt, but this is in a category of its own. We’ve already coined a phrase for it, but Timmy’s shock-and-awe tactics just keep manifesting in more and more head-scratching but enormous ‘fits — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.