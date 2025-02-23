The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, known as the SAG Awards, is like the yearbook superlatives of awards season. The winners are entirely chosen by the roughly 122,000 active members of the Screen Actors Guild Union, so if your peers love you, you have a much better chance of pulling off a win. A few of the races we’re keeping an eye on also have some of our best-dressed stars of the season among them. Demi Moore and Mikey Madison are battling it out for Best Actress, with Moore taking the W at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice, and Madison coming out on top at the BAFTAs. There’s also Timothée Chalamet, who will no doubt give us a sartorial feast, plus the most stylish woman in Hollywood right now, Ayo Edebiri, who’s up for another trophy for her work in The Bear.

Beyond the nominees, there’s a boatload of presenters who will no doubt turn it out in the name of supporting their fellow guild members. The roster is as diverse as one could hope for, including Drew Starkey, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Millie Bobby Brown, and Pamela Anderson. This pre-Oscars warmup weekend, including the Independent Spirit Awards, is one last chance to wow us and secure a spot on our power ranking. Come back throughout the night as we update with every look live from Los Angeles.

Elle Fanning Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Loewe and Cartier jewelry

Anna Sawai FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In custom Armani Privé

Úrsula Corberó Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In custom Loewe

Joey King Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In custom Miu Miu and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Taylor Zakhar-Perez David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Moeka Hoshi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Kaitlyn Dever Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Alycia Debnam-Carey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Nicola Coughlan Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Millie Bobby Brown Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Cristin Miloti Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In Dior

Quinta Brunson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Gia Coppola Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Pamela Anderson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Pandora jewelry

Selena Gomez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Celine by Hedi Slimane

Drew Starkey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Danielle Deadwyler Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Archive jewelry

Monica Barbaro Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior and Bulgari jewelry

Leighton Meester Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Loewe and Jared Atelier jewelry

Demi Moore Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry

Gillian Anderson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chrome Hearts

Zoe Saldaña Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent