Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 SAG Awards
With all manner of fashion from Timothée’s unpredictable ‘fits to Ayo’s timeless glamour.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards, known as the SAG Awards, is like the yearbook superlatives of awards season. The winners are entirely chosen by the roughly 122,000 active members of the Screen Actors Guild Union, so if your peers love you, you have a much better chance of pulling off a win. A few of the races we’re keeping an eye on also have some of our best-dressed stars of the season among them. Demi Moore and Mikey Madison are battling it out for Best Actress, with Moore taking the W at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice, and Madison coming out on top at the BAFTAs. There’s also Timothée Chalamet, who will no doubt give us a sartorial feast, plus the most stylish woman in Hollywood right now, Ayo Edebiri, who’s up for another trophy for her work in The Bear.
Beyond the nominees, there’s a boatload of presenters who will no doubt turn it out in the name of supporting their fellow guild members. The roster is as diverse as one could hope for, including Drew Starkey, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Millie Bobby Brown, and Pamela Anderson. This pre-Oscars warmup weekend, including the Independent Spirit Awards, is one last chance to wow us and secure a spot on our power ranking. Come back throughout the night as we update with every look live from Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning
In custom Loewe and Cartier jewelry
Anna Sawai
In custom Armani Privé
Úrsula Corberó
In custom Loewe
Joey King
In custom Miu Miu and Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Taylor Zakhar-Perez
Moeka Hoshi
In custom Louis Vuitton
Kaitlyn Dever
Alycia Debnam-Carey
In Dior
Nicola Coughlan
In Dior and Bucherer Fine Jewellery
Millie Bobby Brown
In custom Louis Vuitton
Cristin Miloti
In Dior
Quinta Brunson
In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Gia Coppola
In Valentino
Pamela Anderson
In Dior and Pandora jewelry
Selena Gomez
In custom Celine by Hedi Slimane
Drew Starkey
In Valentino
Danielle Deadwyler
In custom Louis Vuitton
Mikey Madison
In custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Archive jewelry
Monica Barbaro
In Dior and Bulgari jewelry
Leighton Meester
Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande
In custom Loewe and Jared Atelier jewelry
Demi Moore
In custom Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry
Gillian Anderson
Timothée Chalamet
In custom Chrome Hearts
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent
Keke Palmer
In vintage Chanel and Brilliant Earth jewelry