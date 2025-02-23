LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Elle Fanning attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awar...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 SAG Awards

With all manner of fashion from Timothée’s unpredictable ‘fits to Ayo’s timeless glamour.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, known as the SAG Awards, is like the yearbook superlatives of awards season. The winners are entirely chosen by the roughly 122,000 active members of the Screen Actors Guild Union, so if your peers love you, you have a much better chance of pulling off a win. A few of the races we’re keeping an eye on also have some of our best-dressed stars of the season among them. Demi Moore and Mikey Madison are battling it out for Best Actress, with Moore taking the W at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice, and Madison coming out on top at the BAFTAs. There’s also Timothée Chalamet, who will no doubt give us a sartorial feast, plus the most stylish woman in Hollywood right now, Ayo Edebiri, who’s up for another trophy for her work in The Bear.

Beyond the nominees, there’s a boatload of presenters who will no doubt turn it out in the name of supporting their fellow guild members. The roster is as diverse as one could hope for, including Drew Starkey, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Millie Bobby Brown, and Pamela Anderson. This pre-Oscars warmup weekend, including the Independent Spirit Awards, is one last chance to wow us and secure a spot on our power ranking. Come back throughout the night as we update with every look live from Los Angeles.

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Loewe and Cartier jewelry

Anna Sawai

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé

Úrsula Corberó

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Loewe

Joey King

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Taylor Zakhar-Perez

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Moeka Hoshi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Kaitlyn Dever

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior

Nicola Coughlan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Millie Bobby Brown

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Cristin Miloti

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior

Quinta Brunson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Gia Coppola

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Pamela Anderson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Pandora jewelry

Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Celine by Hedi Slimane

Drew Starkey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Danielle Deadwyler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Archive jewelry

Monica Barbaro

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior and Bulgari jewelry

Leighton Meester

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Loewe and Jared Atelier jewelry

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry

Gillian Anderson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Chrome Hearts

Zoe Saldaña

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent

Keke Palmer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Chanel and Brilliant Earth jewelry