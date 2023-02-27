Culture
Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 SAG Awards
The winners, snubs, and surprises of the 2023 SAG Awards.
Awards season is officially in full swing, and hot on the heels of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards kicked off on Sunday night. Usually a snoozier evening for celeb fashion, this year’s attendees delivered one of the most well-dressed red carpets we’ve seen in recent memory. Zendaya stunned in a rosette explosion of an Armani gown, while The White Lotus cast — Portia included — unofficially took home the award for best-dressed ensemble. The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix also made a surprise reunion on the red carpet, arriving arm in arm.
Outside of the carpet, the night was a major celebration of the best film and TV performances of the past year, honoring nominees in 15 categories voted on by members of the guild. This year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and Martin McDonough’s The Banshees of Inisherin led the film categories with five nominations each, while in television, Ozark led with four nominations, with Better Call Saul and Only Murders in the Building following with three nominations each.
The 29th annual SAG awards aired Sunday, Feb. 26 live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, streaming live via Netflix’s YouTube channel. Like last year’s ceremony, there was no host, only the evening’s stable of celebrity presenters moving the show along.
Read on for the winners of the 2023 SAG awards below, updating live:
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things