Awards season is officially in full swing, and hot on the heels of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards kicked off on Sunday night. Usually a snoozier evening for celeb fashion, this year’s attendees delivered one of the most well-dressed red carpets we’ve seen in recent memory. Zendaya stunned in a rosette explosion of an Armani gown, while The White Lotus cast — Portia included — unofficially took home the award for best-dressed ensemble. The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix also made a surprise reunion on the red carpet, arriving arm in arm.

Outside of the carpet, the night was a major celebration of the best film and TV performances of the past year, honoring nominees in 15 categories voted on by members of the guild. This year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and Martin McDonough’s The Banshees of Inisherin led the film categories with five nominations each, while in television, Ozark led with four nominations, with Better Call Saul and Only Murders in the Building following with three nominations each.

The 29th annual SAG awards aired Sunday, Feb. 26 live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, streaming live via Netflix’s YouTube channel. Like last year’s ceremony, there was no host, only the evening’s stable of celebrity presenters moving the show along.

Read on for the winners of the 2023 SAG awards below, updating live:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

