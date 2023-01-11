Culture
The SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List
The snubs and surprises of the 2023 SAG nominations.
There are some cycles in life we can always depend: The cycles of the moon, the cycles of trends, and the cycles of awards season, which we have officially entered. The Golden Globes were held last night; the Grammys announced that Trevor Noah will host; and today, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were nominated.
Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus, he stars of two of 2022’s most popular, eyeroll-inducing (in a good way) shows, revealed the nominees Wednesday morning on Instagram Live. Like last year, SAG-AFTRA President and The Nanny icon Fran Drescher opened the ceremony with remarks prior to the announcement.
The SAG Awards, particularly in recent years, have often been a predictor of what performs well at the Oscars — and this year, it’s also consistent with Golden Globe winners. Unsurprisingly, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once all garnered many nomination.
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees.
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things