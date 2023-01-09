Another year, and another Grammys is just around the corner. Unlike in previous years, the 2023 Grammys is shaping up to be a fairly routine affair with little to no drama and controversies paving the path to this year’s ceremony (though that could change any second).

Not much has been revealed about the details of this year’s show in terms of who will be performing and presenting, but we’re assuming some of the most-nominated artists will make an appearance. Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Mary J. Blige have netted the most nominations, while some indie rock wild cards like Wet Leg (who’s up for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical) will also have a chance to take home the coveted golden gramophone. The Recording Academy has also added five new categories (non-classical songwriter of the year; best spoken word poetry album; best alternative music performance; best Americana music performance; and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media), and one special merit award honoring the best song for social change.

Trevor Noah is once again returning as host of the ceremony, which will take over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena come Feb. 5. Below, find everything to know about the 2023 Grammys including how to watch it, who’s performing, and the full list of nominations:

When and where are the 2023 Grammys?

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony kicks off promptly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammys will be viewable live on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Trevor Noah, fresh off of leaving The Daily Show, will return as the master of ceremonies this year after two years of successfully holding the gig in 2022 and 2021.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Performers for the 65th annual ceremony haven’t been announced. Stay tuned for updates.

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

The full list of Grammy nominees can be found here.