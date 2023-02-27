At this point, Zendaya has a reputation for killing a red-carpet look every time. At the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, that legacy lived on. The Euphoria star arrived on the red carpet in a strapless, light pink Valentino gown with 3D rosette detailing down the floor. The complete look is peak ballet-core pink, featuring the rosette trend straight from the runways of fashion month. The star also wore pink eyeshadow and black nail polish to give the completed look more edge (hello goth balletcore beauty).

For jewelry, Zendaya wore four pieces from Bvlgari, including a high jewelry necklace in yellow gold with tanzanite, morganite, and aquamarine stones surrounded by spinels and diamonds, a High Jewelry diamond bracelet, a ring, and diamond studs. The star posted a close-up of the jewels on her Instagram, with a bouncy, Hollywood blowout to match. She’s currently a brand ambassador for Bvlgari and was the face of the Valentino Pink PP fall-winter 2022 campaign.

Of course, Zendaya had a packed schedule this weekend, attending the NAACP Image Awards last night. An event honoring outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature, Zendaya wore two outfits on Saturday night. First, Zendaya arrived in a black and green geometric Versace gown, followed by a white Prada two-piece set. She also wore a short, bouncy blowout with a sweeping side part for both outfits.