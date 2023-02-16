The rosette has a long history in fashion — beloved by everyone from Carrie Bradshaw in Season 3 of Sex and the City to stars like Lindsay Lohan and Anne Hathaway in the mid-aughts to Emma D’Arcy and Jenny Slate, who opted to wear rosettes on the red carpet at the Golden Globes this year.

Rosettes convey a certain purity and sweetness, while also adding a playful edge and a three-dimensional, textural element to an outfit — they’re garish and whimsical, but also subtle, and designers like Weiderhoeft, Sandy Liang, Puppets and Puppets, and Tory Burch couldn’t get enough of them during Fall 2023 New York Fashion Week. Rosettes for fall? Now, that’s groundbreaking.

Some of our favorite looks included Puppets and Puppets’ rosette bra, Weiderhoeft’s shirt covered in cascading rosettes, and Sandy Liang’s rosette-dotted bow dress.

Ahead, our favorite rosettes from fashion month thus far.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Weiderhoeft

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Wiederhoeft

Courtesy of Sandy Liang Sandy Liang

Courtesy of Sandy Liang Sandy Liang

Courtesy of Sandy Liang Sandy Liang

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carolina Herrera

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carolina Herrera

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carolina Herrera