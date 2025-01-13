A Power Ranking Of Award Season’s Best-Dressed Celebrities

The Golden Globes were a glimmer of hope in an awards season usually filled with trepidation. Not only did Nikki Glaser handily fulfill her role as host, making us laugh and reviving the room’s energy at the right inflection points, but the red-carpet fashion suggested a more custom looks to drool over in the coming weeks. However, the devastating Los Angeles fires have halted awards season, with the future of the ceremonies suspended as the city recovers.

While we’re not sure when the next red carpet will be — and while everyone lays low and helps their community — we’re taking the chance to honor the stars who we think will continually make our best-dressed lists. It may feel frivolous, but this is also an homage to the hard work of stylists and beauty teams whose usually packed spring schedules are on hold, and who will be financially impacted by the lull in public-facing events. Keep scrolling, and keep checking back, to see who’s on our radar from now until the Oscars.

01 Ayo Edebiri Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A late arrival at the Globes prevented Edebiri from having a full moment in her Julia Roberts homage of a Loewe look, but it still made our best-dressed list from the evening. That, plus this 2012 Comme des Garçons pull, are enough to prove she’s a hardcore fashion kid — and for her to top our list.

02 Elle Fanning Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A princess of pastels and Valentino test-driver who knows the power of leopard print and a high-contrast lip.

03 Anna Sawai Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images This young starlet has already won the Emmy and Golden Globe for her career-making performance in Shōgun, and has won herself a spot on this list in her role as emerging style star. Her and stylist Karla Welch know how to work with her petite frame with sculptural custom looks, like this cobalt Vuitton.

04 Demi Moore Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We adored her golden Golden Globes look, and The Substance star has rarely missed since she started promo for the film at Cannes in Jun. 2024.

05 Zoe Saldana Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Saldana dressed like a winner at the Globes, and it worked in her favor as she picked up her first-ever Globe.

06 Selena Gomez CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images This robin’s-egg blue on Gomez was our favorite red-carpet look she’s worn in a while, and while lots of folks have been lamenting the Old Hollywood throwbacks celebs have leaned into, it works on her.

07 Pamela Anderson TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images The fresh-faced star of The Last Showgirl was a first-time Golden Globe nominee, and while she looked great in Oscar de la Renta, her street style has our full attention. It’s a greatest-hits run of minimalism, including this cozy bouclé Tory Burch short suit.

08 Zoë Kravitz Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The reigning face-card champion of Hollywood knows better than to distract from her cheekbones with a crazy look. Her streamlined Saint Laurent-heavy fashion is always a palate cleanser during a busy red-carpet season.

09 Nicole Kidman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s a true chameleon, not only on the screen as a submissive CEO in Babygirl, but as a fashion star. One minute, she’s in a ‘60s bouffant hairstyle and Balenciaga couture, and the next she’s a cool mom in beachy waves and a relaxed Miu Miu suit.