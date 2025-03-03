Dilara Findikoglu Dressed 3 Of Our Favorite It Girls In One Weekend

Fashion is not a competition, so we’re told, and there’s room for everyone. We like to lightly suggest winners, however, like Saint Laurent, who indubitably won VIP dressing in 2024, or Valentino, who might’ve won Oscars night with delightful oddities on Charlotte Lawrence and Chappell Roan. A contender for the top It-Girl dresser of 2025 is Dilara Findikoglu, who returned to the London Fashion Week calendar in February just in time to dress Charli XCX, Rosalía, and Julia Fox all in the same weekend.

Charli scooped up five Brit Awards on Mar. 1 in fresh-off-the-runway Dilara, wearing a midi dress with sinuous corsetry details and a hood, which miraculously stayed put all evening long. 24 hours later, Rosalía showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in a dress from the same collection, this one in virginal white with various vintage ribbons, lace, and silk all compressed under a sheer top layer, contrasting vintage with futurism with flair. Julia, never one to do what anyone else is doing, pulled a dress from Dilara’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, again playing with layers by stuffing hair in between two barely-there layers of tulle and matching her hair to the locks of the dress. If that wasn’t enough, she also chose a schoolgirl-caught-in-a-wind-tunnel look from the Fall/Winter 2024 runway, paired with gravity-defying hair.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Findikoglu is a runway favorite of fashion commentators and X users alike, drawing attention for her uncanny use of Medieval and Victorian references made relevant with her ability to hone in on the zeitgeist’s need for drama and femininity. With this trio of placements, she’s recapturing the attention of fashionistas and reclaiming her spot on the red carpet.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Variety/Variety/Getty Images Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Findikoglu has previously admitted to financial troubles, not an uncommon story for emerging designers, and while celebrity placements don’t pay the bills, they help to push the conversation forward — and bring more eyes to one’s label. On such a global stage, playing it safe is for the mega-watt brands. The risky choices she brought to light on fashion stars like Julia and Charli are hopefully worth the shipping costs — and will hopefully get stores and investors interested, even though awards season has come to a close.