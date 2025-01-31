Couture Week in Paris is officially over, and the five-day reverie of bespoke clothing brought us a few gems: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sightings at a Tiffany & Co. dinner (and dancing under the Eiffel Tower), Kylie Jenner’s unparalleled serves at Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, and Valentino’s new couture as seen by Alessandro Michele. Singer and fashion girlie Charlotte Lawrence dipped into the French capital just for the occasion, where she shimmied into what we humbly think was the best dress of the front row set, complete with a hand-embroidered bouquet of flowers all over the blue silk (and grandma-approved white lace tights).

Her beauty offered minimal distraction from her vintage affair of a look, with flush cheeks, a swipe of foundation, and a dash of eyeliner. Lawrence took some iPhone photos for NYLON of her rainy Parisian excursion to take in “Vertigineux,” or “Dizzy,” the aptly titled runway full of museum-worthy ballroom gowns in every fabric under the sun. Keep scrolling to read about her low-key morning of prep for her first ever Couture show, channeling Alice in Wonderland, and how Parisian cigarettes don’t count (we agree).

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Good morning 🌞 Time to get ready for the fabulous Valentino show.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Needed a second to smell the flowers before I got dressed.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence The flowers in question. They match my outfit 🩵🩰

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Absolutely in love with these tights. Regretful I didn’t steal them. (Kidding, but also not kidding.)

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence The outfit is on — feeling like Alice in Wonderland. This dress is so special and detailed; it’s one of the most beautiful pieces I’ve ever worn. You can see the work that went into making it. I immediately fell in love during my fitting.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Accessories 🖤 I’ve never seen shoes like these before. I felt like a ballerina. I’m obsessed with the ribbon detailing paired with the classic black Valentino bag. I also wish these came home with me (obviously).

Courtesy of Valentino 🌷💐🌸🌼🪻🌹

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence On my way to the show, so beyond excited. It was my first ever Couture show, and most importantly, it was Alessandro’s first ever Couture show. So lucky to be included.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Shutterstock I’m hereeeee 🪄 The floral details on the dress are so stunning.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Immediately run to my girl 🤞🏻 Devon and I held hands like this for the rest of the night.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The girls came out to play.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence And the show is starting!!! WOW is all I have to say.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Alessandro is a true visionary; his mind is magical and my jaw was dropped the entire show.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence The details!!! Please design my future wedding dress (or any dress to anywhere).

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Every little thing was so thought out, it was spectacular.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence And the finale! The drama, the wind, the colors, the fabrics, the trains, the models... everything.

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence On my way to the afterparty (women can fit anything and everything into one hand).

Courtesy of Charlotte Lawrence Having a smoke (it doesn’t count because it’s Paris) with Ariana & our Valentino umbrellas.