Julia Fox Chopped Off All Her Hair

There’s no better time for a hair change than the beginning of the year — which is what we assume Julia Fox told her hairstylist when she decided to chop off all her hair this week. But she wasn’t the only one: Rihanna was photographed on the streets of New York in new chest-length cornrows, and Monica Barbaro’s highlights looked especially fresh and shiny during a photocall for A Complete Unknown. If you’re searching for beauty inspo that doesn’t require a dramatic hair change, Nell Mescal wore a plummy lip and rosy cheek combo that went straight to our Saved folder, and Lila Moss made a strong case for retiring the slicked-back bun and swapping in a spiky, Y2K-inspired updo (a trend that, unlike the slicked-back bun, seems to show no signs of slowing down).

Keep scrolling to see the most head-turning beauty looks of the week.

Nell Mescal’s Black-Cherry Lipstick Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nell Mescal’s burgundy lipstick at the London premiere for A Complete Unknown was perfectly-vampy, and even more so when paired with a soft berry flush. For a similar shade, try MAC’s M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Sin.

Anais Gallagher’s Tousled Texture Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the same premiere, Anais Gallagher went for a more subtle red lip, paired with bronzed skin and her natural wavy hair texture — a refreshing change from the super-done curls and updos we’ve been seeing on red carpets.

Monica Barbaro’s Honey Highlights Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images While the beauty trends of last year leaned towards all-over color, Monica Barbaro just made a strong case to bring back highlights. Her golden-brown streaks popped in the sun, adding a warm glow to her skin.

Julia Fox’s Platinum Pixie John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Just when you thought you knew Julia Fox’s aesthetic, she surprises everyone with a new reveal. Fox arrived at the New York premiere for Presence with a white-blonde pixie, bleached brows, and nude lips for an vampire-at-a-rave effect.

Callina Liang’s Sleek & Shinny Middle-Part John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images At the same premiere, Callina Liang went with a subtle cat-eye flick and sleek, waist-grazing hair — the perfect complement to her Aphrodite-esque dress.

Rihanna’s Curled Cornrows BlayzenPHOTOS / BACKGRID Like anyone with natural hair, Rihanna knows that cornrows are the best protective style for the winter months — they’re versatile (you can experiment with different braiding patterns) and you can wear hats without causing frizz. Riri curled the ends of her corn rows to add a unique touch.