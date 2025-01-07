Rihanna Plays A Lingerie-Clad Cupid For Savage X Fenty

Nobody’s rear end is safe this Valentine’s Day — not if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The Savage X Fenty entrepreneur is up to the match-making task for her latest lingerie campaign, in which her arrow pierced several adorable couples, including Love Island’s Kordell and Serena.

Just as Rihanna’s sizing is inclusive, so are her depictions of love in the “Love Your Way” campaign. The set of images includes, yes, very steamy pictures of the loved-up Kordell and Serena and hot couple RJ King and DeVonn Francis, but also familial love featuring sisters Hayley and Jules LeBlanc. There’s also a trio of friends for a dose of Galentine’s representation, with friends Jade Gordon, Minami Gessel, and Noni Cyngor posing in negligees and pink slips.

As ever, Rihanna’s message of love reaches across categories and doesn’t know any bounds. Her amorous collection of tops, bodysuits, and itty-bitty thongs come in a range of sizes and patterns for an ultimate mix-and-match set to wow your significant other (or casual crush) come Feb. 14. The sheer Loveline bras (seen on Riri herself) are ideal for dressing up with an equally transparent top. A screen-printed “Valentine Fine” motif appears across pinstripe boxers — which we know Rihanna is a die-hard fan of — and pajamas, plus the chintzy-but-sexy “Les Roses” pattern appearing on lace bodysuits and even stockings.

If you want to get struck by Rihanna-as-Cupid this Valentine’s Day (and you’d be silly to answer with anything other than “absolutely”), the lineup is available for purchase on savagex.com and in Savage X Fenty stores on Jan. 7.