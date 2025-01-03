In For 2025: Rihanna’s Natural Ponytail

It’s officially 2025, and while you might expect the beauty (and party) pickings to be zilch because of the holidays, you’d be mistaken — your favorite famous people are out and about ringing in the new year with modern takes on throwback styles.

Rihanna kicked off the trendsetting in New York City with a ponytail that said “buh-bye, clean girl” while hearkening to the outré glam of the ‘80s. Reneé Rapp, meanwhile, transported us to a decade earlier with hazy, grunge black eyeliner. And while the styling was decidedly modern, Cardi B’s new layered haircut brought to mind a ‘70s bombshell of the Farrah Fawcett type.

The second half of this decade has just begun (gulp), but we’re already on the edges of our proverbial salon chairs. Keep reading for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Tyla’s Chill Cornrows Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Braving the cold to perform in Times Square on New Year's Eve, Tyla opted for no-fuss, waist-length cornrows. For those with natural hair, this protective style not only reduces wash time, but keeps you from having to shove (and ruin) your curls in a winter hat.

Reneé Rapp’s Grunge Eyeliner Frank Micelotta/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Reneé Rapp’s smudged black waterline on a New Year’s Eve red carpet was the epitome of ‘90s grunge. With 2024’s return to “club rat core,” prepare to see even more nods to edgy, unrefined style in the new year.

Rihanna’s ‘80s Ponytail T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Rihanna traded 2024’s sleek ponytail for textured volume synonymous with the decade also known for neon spandex. While “no split ends” might not be one of your resolutions, who doesn’t want to reduce heat-tool damage by embracing your natural hair pattern?

Bella Hadid’s Cutthroat Contour BACKGRID The most striking part of Bella Hadid’s Aspen dinner look? The sharp golden bronzer that lifts her cheekbones to the gods. Hadid told Bustle that the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer is her go-to.