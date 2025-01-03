While we slowly emerge from the blank slate that is the few weeks between one year and the next, it won’t hurt to look back at that bashes that closed out 2024 in style. A lot of celebs went Do Not Disturb around mid-December for some much-needed R&R, but before that, a few parties kept them lingering just one glass of champagne longer than expected. Between a snowy polo match and a basement party to end all basement parties, keep reading to see who got up to what and where.

The Mulberry’s New Year’s Eve Blowout

For the last night of 2024, our favorite spot to go dancing delivered on their NYLON Nights Award honor. The folks of “Not Late Late” got down and dirty with a New Year’s Eve celebration even Rita Ora couldn’t resist, joined by husband Taika Waititi and a slew of appropriately dressed club crawlers who rang in 2025 with a little help from Gabe N. and James Hwang, and Spiky Phil on the decks.

St. Regis’ Snowy Polo Party

It’s Aspen o’clock in the A-list universe, with J. Lo, Bella Hadid, and Mariah Carey all heading into the mountains for a little tequila at Kemo Sabe and occasionally some snow sports. St. Regis hosted their snow polo championship again and brought out friends like Jeremy Pope in a sumptuous fur coat, Riley Keough channeling the “pop of red” trend, and Billie Lourd, who all enjoyed attempting to saber champagne and watch the hottest polo player around, Nacho Figueras, play on the freshly groomed snow.

Snow Lodge’s Futuristic New Year’s Bash

Is it 2025 or 3025? At Snow Lodge, partiers didn’t have to discern what year it was. The snowy sister club to Montauk’s Surf Lodge, along with Chase Sapphire Reserve, brought out David Guetta and Blu DeTiger to Aspen to get the dance floor moving, which they did: Some Love Island-ers, Quen Blackwell, and Heidi Klum all danced, twirled, and nibbled on the requisite New Year’s Eve combo, caviar and chips.

Pebble Bar’s Holiday Hangout

The best place to be in Rockefeller Center (second to the Saturday Night Live studio) is Pebble Bar, the unassuming upstairs lounge just above Magnolia Bakery run by the rapscallions behind Ray’s and backed by Pete Davidson. Justin Theroux and Mark Ronson throw the holiday party every year, and 2024’s turnout didn’t disappoint: While Mark was nursing an injury, sister Samantha took care of the music, alongside the Internet’s busiest DJ, Zack Bia. Antoni Porowski, Hannah Bronfman, and Dianna Agron were also in the packed, garland-lined room.