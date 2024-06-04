Riley Keough is picking up where her mom left off after years of working on a memoir of her life. On June 4, the memoir’s publisher revealed the title and cover art for the book, which Keough completed after her mother Lisa Marie Presley died. From Here To The Great Unknown will hit shelves on Oct. 15.

In a statement to People, Keough described the task of continuing the book as a “bittersweet privilege” and added that she is excited to share her mother’s story “at her most vulnerable and most honest,” so that readers can love and understand Presley as she did. The Zola star had previously told Variety that the process of completing the memoir was “extremely emotional and very therapeutic,” and also helped her feel closer to her mother.

Before she died in 2023 at the age of 54, Presley had been working on a memoir for about three to four years. In January, Random House announced that the book would be released Oct. 15, but the name and art of the project had not been revealed. Rolling Stone, meanwhile, reported that the audiobook version would be narrated by Keough and incorporate Presley’s private voice recordings for the book. Per the book’s description, after Presley’s death, Keough was left with mountains of tapes where her mother had recorded her drafts for the book, and she took it from there.

From Here To The Great Unknown is expected to focus on Lisa Marie’s childhood in Graceland and her relationships to musician Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, and Nicolas Cage. It is also expected to share insights on her struggles with addiction, her upbringing, her experiences with grief, and many “incandescent and painful” memories.