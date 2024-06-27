Reneé Rapp Says Dating Apps “Scare The Sh*t” Out Of Her

Reneé Rapp solidified her internet “It girl” status with irreverent (and occasionally spicy) social commentary and confessional lyricism. So it’s no surprise that she considers herself “not a small-talk gal,” as she told actress Rachel Sennott in a brand-new episode of Instagram’s video podcast Close Friends Only. It’s also one of the reasons why the pop singer confessed she’s “never done a dating app.” Like, ever.

“[They] scare the sh*t out of me,” Rapp explained. “For some reason, I was never like, ‘Oh, that’s something I could do.’ I think of just Christian Mingle. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s for elderly Christians. I’m not that.’” Instead, Rapp and Sennott agreed that social media sites like Instagram are the premier hubs for shameless flirting. “Dating apps are, to me, like ‘We’re here to find love,’ and it’s so vulnerable,” the Bodies Bodies Bodies actress added. “On Instagram, you always have that out, like, ‘I just liked your photo. I think it’s creative…It was never that deep.’”

And while the two rising stars met via Instagram, they concurred that meeting a friend or crush IRL before getting too invested is of the utmost importance. “Based off of experience, there’s really no way to tell [your interest] from a photo, or a video, or a long video,” Rapp said, evoking a hint of Regina George wisdom. “You might think that you’re really attracted to someone and you’re just not.”

The Snow Angel singer is busy gearing up for a summer and fall of festivals — including Lollapalooza and All Things Go — on top of writing and recording her sophomore album. “[The album is], to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically,” she revealed, adding that she’s found inspiration from even her most emotionally intense moments. “I’m crying, the other person’s fighting, we’re fighting, we’re screaming, we’re arguing,” she said. “I’m like, ‘This is an amazing song. I just made money off of this.’”

Watch their full and unfiltered sit-down chat for Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” below.