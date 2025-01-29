At the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris, capes were trending. They were in the front row, on the likes of guests Dua Lipa and Jennie, and all over the runway — flutters of tulle and strong, regal satins sprinkled throughout. So, it only made sense that Marvel’s newest superhero, Shira Haas, was there to take it all in.

“There was a dark blue, navy dress with an open back that took my breath away,” Haas, who stars in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World,” says a few hours after the show, calling from her hotel room in Paris. “Honestly, I need to find occasions and to convince them to let me wear [that]. It was really magical to see it in the show... and I think that one also has a cape.”

With Paris as a quick pitstop before heading to Los Angeles to kick off the press tour for Captain America, in theaters on Valentine’s Day, surely there will be plenty of moments for Haas to dress the part on the red carpet and beyond. But first: a behind-the-scenes look and chat about how she got ready for the show.

What time did you day start today?

I woke up around 7:00 a.m., which is not too bad. I had my coffee, some breakfast, and the glam team arrived around 8:30. We're here in this beautiful hotel, and just an amazing atmosphere and everyone were super excited for the show, and also, my outfit was just incredible.

Don’t tell anyone, but I think it was my favorite of the day.

No that needs to be in the piece. That is the quote. I will tell everyone.

How did we land on this outfit in particular?

The day I actually landed, I went straight from the airport to the fitting room, and honestly, we tried a few options. From the very first second I clocked this one, and the second I put it on, everyone in the room — and there were lots, my team and Chanel team — everyone were like, "Yeah, this is the one." It felt very, very Chanel.

You’ve been working with Chanel for a few years now — do you remember the first time?

Of course. It was for the Emmys when I was nominated for Unorthodox, and it was during COVID, so it was virtual. I met the whole amazing team of Chanel via Zoom. Like with the outfit today, it was just love at first sight. They're just amazing, and just the best collaborators to have and to work with, and we chose an amazing haute couture dress for the Emmys. I will never forget that meeting, but I'll also never forget the first time in my life back then that I saw a haute couture right in front of my eyes, eventually also wearing it, but I remember the first time I saw it, and all the small details. You really see that every millimeter, not just centimeter. Every millimeter is made with thought and with so much consideration, and it's just pure art, really. Then today was my first haute couture show.

How does attending an haute couture show differ from a ready-to-wear show?

Every show is incredible and every show is a festive event. It feels like birthday or wedding. So many people take part in it and want it to be perfect. When the show was ended, [Dianna Agron] was sitting next to me, and we said to one another that it was like watching a poem. This was something very magical.

Who else did you get to meet at today’s show?

Well, Dianna was so lovely. We exchanged numbers. She's really the nicest and so beautiful. I met Marion Cotillard, who I'm a fan of, and I got the chance to tell her that we shared the same agent. She's just amazing, and also very, very nice. I met JR, who's an amazing artist that I really like. It was just honestly the best vibes, best people.

How are you gearing up for the release of Captain America so soon?

I'm flying from Paris tomorrow morning straight to LA, to start the press tour.

What was it like working on a Marvel film?

It's a dream, honestly. As an actress, what I dream about the most and what I aim for is to do different things. As long as it excites me. I want it to be as different as possible. No limits. This role was like a gift and such a cool character, and also the best people to work with. I think [this movie] is going to be very, exciting for fans and for people that like the MCU world.

I can't wait to see it myself. We had a training for few months,five times a week. It was a role that I could really be committed to. Also, physically, the stunt work — of course I had the amazing stunt double, but some of it I also did myself— was just a very exciting.

What was the most intense part of training for you?

Lifting weights. I love doing sports, but starting to really build muscles was a new thing for me. That was a bit challenging, but eventually it was really fun. I'm not going to lie, I'm not doing it five times now a week anymore, but I did still keep some of it on my daily routine as well.

We don’t know much about your character, but we do know she’s part of the Black Widow program. Did you get to speak to previous Black Widows Scarlett Johansson or Florence Pugh?

I wish. I would love to talk to them and be best friends with them, but no. Everything was very confidential. Only recently, it was green-lit to say that she's an ex-Black Widow. She works for the US government, very close to the president, who played by the amazing Harrison Ford. As for the rest, I guess people will have to watch the movie.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Photos: Sam Hellmann

Hair: Hos

Makeup: Shayna Goldberg