Of Course Julia Fox Knows The Coolest Way To Wear Blush Right Now

Low-rise jeans, tiny tops, capris on the red carpet — the Y2K revival is still going strong. Another early-2000s trend we’re seeing make a comeback: round, oversized sunnies, not unlike the ones Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan wore to shield themselves from paparazzi when leaving Hyde at 2 a.m.

Exhibit A: This weekend, Julia Fox stepped out at the Independent Spirit Awards with black, bug-eyed sunglasses that covered most of her face — but what made the look feel fresh and 2025 was the peek of soft-pink blush peeping out below the frames.

When pairing your round sunglasses with blush, it’s all about the placement. Celebrity makeup artist Colby Smith recommends applying blush high on the cheekbones and apples of the cheeks as you would sans-sunnies, but spreading it outwards so it’s visible below the frames. “You can diffuse the blush in a larger area [of the face], since your glasses will cover the bulk, preventing you from looking like you have too much blush,” says Smith.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Corey Nickols/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

To keep your blush in place, he recommends layering different formulas. “I would recommend using a cream blush, [then setting it] with a powder blush or setting powder,” Smith says. He suggests Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo, since it contains both powder and cream formulas; try the shade She’s Giving for the same rosy-pink as Fox.

If you prefer sticking with a cream blush, we recommend Rhode’s Pocket Blush in Piggy for its easy-to-blend formula or Persona DreamStick Cream Blush in Bubble for a creamy, buildable pigment —then, just follow with a light dusting of Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Tone Up Powder or Pat McGrath’s Sublime Perfection Setting Powder to set it in place.

Shop all of these product recs below.