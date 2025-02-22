The Best Looks From The Independent Spirit Awards

You could think of awards season as spectacle of fancy gowns and industry back-patting that progressively increases in gravitas the closer we get to March — and you’d be right, mostly. But wherever there’s an opportunity to trot out the right dress on the right ingenue with the right styling and glam, there’s a chance to see a star being born right before your eyes.

Those are the stakes we’re thinking about as we cover Feb. 22’s Independent Spirit Awards, which, as the name suggests, kind of functions as a holding pen for soon-to-be household names. If last year’s Smurf blue carpet was any indication, though, there’s usually a fun mix of emerging talent and those who’ve already played the image game to their advantage — as well as coordinating levels of dressiness. (Pray that the “maybe they should have saved that for the SAGs or the Oscars” gaffes are few and far between.)

It’s as relaxed a vibe as a prestigious ceremony held in Santa Monica on a Saturday afternoon can have. See the best whatever-color-carpet looks here.

Hunter Schafer Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Julia Fox Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Mikey Madison Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Calvin Klein Collection

Danielle Deadwyler Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisy Stella Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julio Torres Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Stone Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moeka Hoshi Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images In Balmain

Elizabeth Olsen Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Erdem

Natasha Lyonne Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images