SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Julia Fox attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on...
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Looks From The Independent Spirit Awards

The films might’ve been budget, but the fashion looks like a million bucks.

by Chelsea Peng

You could think of awards season as spectacle of fancy gowns and industry back-patting that progressively increases in gravitas the closer we get to March — and you’d be right, mostly. But wherever there’s an opportunity to trot out the right dress on the right ingenue with the right styling and glam, there’s a chance to see a star being born right before your eyes.

Those are the stakes we’re thinking about as we cover Feb. 22’s Independent Spirit Awards, which, as the name suggests, kind of functions as a holding pen for soon-to-be household names. If last year’s Smurf blue carpet was any indication, though, there’s usually a fun mix of emerging talent and those who’ve already played the image game to their advantage — as well as coordinating levels of dressiness. (Pray that the “maybe they should have saved that for the SAGs or the Oscars” gaffes are few and far between.)

It’s as relaxed a vibe as a prestigious ceremony held in Santa Monica on a Saturday afternoon can have. See the best whatever-color-carpet looks here.

Hunter Schafer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Julia Fox

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein Collection

Danielle Deadwyler

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisy Stella

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julio Torres

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moeka Hoshi

Gregg DeGuire/Variety/Getty Images

In Balmain

Elizabeth Olsen

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Erdem

Natasha Lyonne

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nava Mau

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images