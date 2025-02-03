Miley Cyrus Debuts A Hime Cut At The Grammys

On the Grammys red carpet, Miley Cyrus just took us back to the blonde banged wigs of her Disney days — except there’s a twist.

The “Doctor (Work It Out)” singer’s hair nearly outshone her Saint Laurent halter dress by adding a hime cut to the feathery bang. Defined as a blunt chop that hits around the jaw and leaves the rest of the hair long, the Japanese word “hime” translates to “princess,” which is only appropriate considering that we’re talking about Disney royalty. The sleek style — which appears to be a blunter, heavier update on the front pieces seen in her spiky Golden Globes updo — also lets her mix of brown and blonde highlights pop against the shiny black leather of her gown, while matching the her hammered rings and bangles.

And, of course, her makeup reflected her rock-star persona with a shimmery gold and brown smokey eye, winged liner, and her usual nude glossy lip — a soft brown contour underneath neutral blush that work together to lift her cheekbones to the gods.

Take in all the glorious details below.