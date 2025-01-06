Miley Cyrus’ Golden Globes Updo Is A Work Of Hair Art

Miley Cyrus is up for a Golden Globe for the second time, 15 years after her first nomination, and for her second Globes, she took some sculptural liberties with her hair with an all-over updo framing her face.

The “Beautiful That Way” singer attended in a custom Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, replete with cutouts and crystal straps, and it embodies her signature rockstar energy. Her makeup is in line with her signature smoky ‘90s look, with strong eyeliner and a simple nude lip. The hair truly makes the look: It’s a directional spiky hairdo, similar to our of our re-creatable faves by Charli XCX, though with much less gel involved. Her relaxed-yet-geometric hair shows off her probably very expensive highlights, while also letting her sizzler of a dress shine. Her long-time hairstylist Bob Recine created the look using Nexxus products, and he said the inspiration was “a cross between Debbie Harry and Japanese cartoon characters, while still feeling undone and a little bit punk.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Cyrus is not the only mega-watt singer in the building: Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are also both up for awards, but for acting. Grande is nominated for her movie-star-making role in Wicked, and Selena Gomez is a double nominee for both Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building.

Cyrus’ song “Beautiful That Way” was featured in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, which has two nominations this evening: one for Cyrus’ song, which was co-written with Lykke Li, and one for Pamela Anderson. Anderson is a first-time nominee tonight for her starring role, but only Miley can pull of the gravity-defying hairstyle.