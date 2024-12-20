When it comes to lip gloss, I am, without a doubt, the resident expert in my friend group. I’ve tried so many different options in a range of price points, formulas, and colors, and have come to the conclusion that my ideal formula is shiny without being sticky, feels moisturizing like a lip balm, and add a sheer tint of color. Thus, when I heard that Makeup By Mario was launching a new SuperShine Lip Gloss that promised me all these things in 11 juicy shades, I knew I had to try it.

Fast Facts:

Price: $26

$26 Best for: Shine, hydration, and sheer tint

Shine, hydration, and sheer tint When can you shop? Dec. 24 on Sephora.com and Makeupbymario.com.

Dec. 24 on Sephora.com and Makeupbymario.com. Vegan? Yes

Yes Cruelty Free? Yes

About The Lip Gloss Collection

The range’s claim to fame is that it delivers a glass-like shine that simultaneously locks in moisture, creates a smooth appearance, and leaves a light tint behind. It’s also made with skin care ingredients like anti-inflammatory pomegranate extract, skin-soothing jojoba oil, and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid. It’s meant to give you juicy-looking lips without any stickiness — which is all a girl can really ask for in a lip gloss.

First Impressions

The first thing I look at when testing a lip product is the applicator. I am a Black woman with full lips, and to ensure that the product easily swipes across my mouth, a big, fluffy doe foot is my preference. While the design of the SuperShine Lip Gloss is almost perfect, I do wish that the applicator was a teensy bit wider — however, I love its shape. The way the product collects on the tip of the device gives you full control over applying the gloss and lining your lips.

But the real star of the show is the formula. I have never had a lip gloss feel so moisturizing, yet still look so shiny. Different than the typical gummy, heavy texture of traditional lip glosses, this product is lightweight, non-sticky, and super hydrating, which makes it feel more like a lip oil. It reminds me of my favorite e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil — except with even glassier shine that reflects light at every angle. I opted for the shade Berry and couldn’t have been more impressed with the sheer, plummy color it delivered. Paired with my can’t-live-without-it MAC Chestnut lip liner, it left me with luscious, soft, and hydrated lips that were ready for a night out.

The Final Verdict

I never expect a hydrating lip gloss to last for hours, and the glossiness did fade as I drank and ate, but the moisture was there to stay. Even after it started to disappear, my lips still felt soft, and all it took was a quick swipe to bring them back to their juicy berry state. It’s safe to say that the SuperShine Lip Gloss has definitely earned a special spot in my lip-gloss hall of fame — it might even be my new MVP.