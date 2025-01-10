An Educated Guess About Selena Gomez’s Wedding Makeup

The week started out on a high with the Golden Globes, then quickly descended into tragedy with the LA wildfires. But many of the makeup artists and hair stylists who had earlier daubed highlighter onto Selena Gomez’s cheekbones and pulled out the spiky ends of Miley Cyrus’ updo just so soon got to work in a different way: by using their platforms to call for donations for the displaced and share critical information with their online communities.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best looks of the last seven days — including lesser-seen details from Jan. 5’s red carpet — most with their creators’ Instagram accounts linked directly. (You can find more non-boring accounts here.) Hit follow to stay updated and see how you can help — and to catch up on beauty inspiration, straight from the source, once the healing and rebuilding have begun.

Lykke Li’s Black-Tie Crop This was a sleeper hit of the night. (The boat-neck dress is Balenciaga.) The hair only adds to the “musician at an awards show” vibe — which is undoubtedly the least try-hard energy an awards-show attendee can aspire to — by being both punky (the cut) and cleaned up (the wet-look finish, the neat bangs, and the laid-down ear pieces) at the same time.

Selena Gomez’s Bridal Preview PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Except for her something-blue Golden Globes custom Prada gown, Selena “I’m Engaged” Gomez has been treating her recent appearances as one big wedding test. For a talk-show gig, makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave her a stamped-on red lip that she kept while swapping one white dress from Raisa Vanessa for another by Valentino. Could this be a clue about her real matrimonial maquillage? We think so.

Selena Gomez’s Bridal Preview, Continued A moment for the ring... OK, now for the exact shades nail artist Tom Bachik used for Gomez’s French manicure: Olive & June “HD” on the tips, and “The Queen Takes Her Tea With Milk” from the same brand for the nude. Together with the makeup from the previous slide and the Old Hollywood direction she’s been going this awards season, we can guess that she’ll continue sticking to the classics on her big day.

Elle Fanning’s Matchy-Matchy Bow Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images While I wasn’t completely sold on this hair with this Polly Pocket Valentino, it’s really grown on me (just try to think of an interesting alternative — hard). Hair stylist Jenda coordinated the thistle-colored bow to the one on the dress for an allover cute/glam/cohesive effect.

Ayo Edebiri’s Julia Roberts Curls The fluffy curls with the Loewe suit really drove the Julia Roberts comparisons home (‘90s Roberts was literally on stylist Danielle Goldberg’s mood board). This is one of the dwindling examples of when cosplaying really works — if you have the personality, the modern twists, and the hair for it.

Kirsten Dunst’s Smoky Wing “Kirsten looks good” resounded through the Golden Globes Slack, and the statement still stands upon a second look at the glam. The narrow, elongated wing flatters Dunst’s eye shape whereas a more standard all-around smoky application would overwhelm. Extra points for the half-up style Owen Gould clasped with a Jennifer Behr barrette.