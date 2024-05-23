Bella Hadid, Croisette princess of style, continues her tour of the red carpets and celebrations at Cannes and this time, she’s wearing un-released Jacquemus.

Leave it to the queen of Cannes to up the fashion stakes on a Thursday. The Orabella founder and supermodel stepped out in head-to-toe Jacquemus. She wore an elevated take on the casual jersey knit dress, which the brand calls “La Robe Salerno,” from the upcoming La Casa collection. La Casa will be the brand’s 15th anniversary show, which is set to take place in Capri, Italy on June 10th, according to Jacquemus’s Twitter account.

La Robe Salerno features an asymmetrical neckline with a swooping cowl that exposes the back of the right shoulder all the way down to the small of her back. Stylist Molly Dickson posted a picture of Hadid on Instagram, which shows how the cut-outs in the front align with the dramatic plunge in the back.

Jacquemus’ giant chapeau used to be the pinnacle of Southern France glamor, now, thanks to Bella it might be this reinvented T-shirt dress and the skinny cig to match.The look came together with even more Jacquemus: She accessorized with black “les lunettes capri” sunglasses, a turquoise Le Bambino Long bag, and white-on-white double sandals. For jewelry, she wore a stack of chunky gold bangles on one wrist and matching square earrings.

Nobody is doing Cannes style quite like Bella Hadid. She has turned her tour through the Côte d’Azur into a bona-fide ad for her fragrance brand with a series of tan, brown, and champagne looks that highlight her sunkissed glow. Earlier this week she wore a 2006 Dsquared2 gown with jeweled strands that flowed down her back to a Maison Chopard dinner. Then she wore vintage Gucci with weaving details that kept the focus on the diamonds. And of course, the nearly nude Saint Laurent she wore to The Apprentice red carpet.