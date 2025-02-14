Selena Gomez Just Announced A Surprise New Album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had extra special plans for their first Valentine’s Day as fiancés. The engaged couple used the most romantic day of the year to announce a surprise joint album, which promises to reveal their love story from first meeting as collaborators in 2019 to finally confessing their feelings for one another years later. Oh, and the first single is already out.

Gomez announced I Said I Love You First on Feb. 13, with an Instagram message referencing how her fans have been worried she was about to quit music for good. “I always trick you guys,” Gomez wrote. “My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend [Benny Blanco], is out on 3/21.” The revelation comes just a couple days after Gomez said it’d be “very hard” for her “to ever go back to music” and she’s planning to “focus on acting” during a Feb. 9 film festival.

The album’s title is a nod to Gomez being the first to express her love for Blanco, something the couple previously revealed in a TikTok together.

Along with the album announcement, Gomez and Blanco also released its lead single, titled “Scared of Loving You.” The intimate track was co-written and co-produced by Finneas. In the lyric video, Gomez and Blanco cuddle up and kiss on their bed.

The couple also revealed a blurred-out track list for their upcoming project. Although the titles are illegible, the back cover does confirm I Said I Love You First will consist of 14 songs.

Interscope

The pair described how making this album together was drastically different from past projects in a profile with Interview Magazine. “We also just made it in this house. We weren’t going to a studio every day,” Blanco said. “I’d be like, ‘Hey, I have this cool chord thing.’ Then she’d come in. We weren’t like, ‘Today’s the studio. We’re going to write this song and that.’ So many times it was so hodgepodge. It was like two hours here, two hours there. I’d never worked that way with someone.”

I Said I Love You First will release March 21.