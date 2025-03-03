Va-Va-Voom Drop Necklaces Are The Biggest Jewelry Trend At The 2025 Oscars

Statement jewelry is a given on a night like the Oscars (and so is vintage hair, more on that later), but the stars have all leaned into one trend in particular: the drop necklace. Now that we’ve seen almost every diamond-encrusted piece on the red carpet, we’re calling it as the accessory trend of the evening.

The majority of stars are opting for Old Hollywood energy with their dresses, channeling a bygone era with vintage-looking (or actually vintage) fabrics and silhouettes. A classic jewelry staple of the time was a necklace with a single (or in their case, several) gemstones dripping down from the main chain. Tonight alone, we’ve seen six very convincing takes on the trend from Doja Cat, who wore a massive Messika yellow diamond dropping from a gold chain, to Bruna Marquezine in a waterfall necklace with gradient-sized diamonds.

The other girls gave it touches both old and new, like Raye in Lorraine Schwartz with a sizzling ruby matching her red dress emitting Sophia Loren energy. Coco Jones, for her part, wore a simple tennis necklace with a huge square-cut diamond coming down her décolletage. Mikey Madison channeled Audrey Hepburn in Tiffany & Co. (duh), and Margaret Qualley took a page from Anya Taylor-Joy and Sabrina Carpenter’s books and wore her CHANEL High Jewelry “Motif Russe” necklace on her back, with tassels giving a contemporary feel to the trend. Selena and Monica’s barely dropping diamonds (both in Bulgari) might not technically qualify as drops, but they embody it in essence.

So, what can we take away from this drop movement? Clearly, 99.9% of the people reading this are not going to be borrowing multi-million dollar necklaces anytime soon. But take notes on how the stars pushed their hair back to let the diamonds do their thing. And if you’re opting for a strapless dress anytime soon, consider a necklace with a short length and a drop of some sort to bring some intrigue that a normal, longer piece couldn’t bring.