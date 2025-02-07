Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye's "Born Again" Lyrics, Explained

Lisa’s rebirth is complete. As the Blackpink breakout has been ramping up her solo era, she’s made it very clear that this musical moment is all about embracing a new identity. (The album is called Alter Ego, after all.) Her new single “Born Again,” out Feb. 6, picks up where her previous release “New Woman” left off, describing the heavenly ecstasy Lisa is feeling after embracing a godlike freedom. And she’s not alone in her ascension.

Doja Cat and Raye join Lisa on the anthemic pop track, which leans into religious themes to describe a feeling of post-breakup clarity and empowerment. The three artists, styled as deities in the music video, mock their exes for fumbling what could have been a divine experience in the chorus:

If you tried just a little more times / I would've made you a believer / Would’ve showed you what it's like / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again

While Lisa’s verse veers away from the religious iconography to detail her speeding away from a failed relationship, Doja Cat and Raye weave the holy theme into their parts. Doja references the apple in the Garden of Eden in her bars, which also makes an appearance in the music video:

Non-believer / You’ve bitten from the fruit but can't give back / Nice to leave ya / But I would be a fool not to ask / Do your words seem gospel to ya now?

For her bridge, Raye brings up prayer and religion — “I'm only gonna make you need religion at the minimum” — and concludes that she had to end a relationship to “save my soul.”

The divinely blessed new single is the fourth song Lisa has released from her upcoming solo album Alter Ego. The record will be released Feb. 28.