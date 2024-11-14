If the sheer, stringy bodysuits and groin-injury-inducing dance moves didn’t already give it away, Lisa confirms that she’s exploring a sexier, more mature image as a solo artist.

In a new interview with Billboard that contains choice sound bites like “I kind of… kill it in every single thing?” (accurate), the White Lotus actor says she’s entered a very much not rated-E-for-everyone era of dropping f*cks in songs and doing the splits in heels. “It’s a little looser [now],” Lisa said of her image. “We’re not rookies anymore. I’m 27 and headed toward 30. Of course I’m still young, yes, but I feel like it’s more flexible for us.” And though her choreographer Sean Bankhead is quoted as saying that the Thai superstar requested to up the suggestiveness in the moves for her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance, she added that “it’s nothing crazy.” “I feel like I’m just doing whatever I want, and it doesn’t hurt anyone,” she said. “As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Elsewhere in the profile, the “Alter Ego” singer stayed mum on exactly what form 2025’s Blackpink reunion might take but emphasized that she and her bandmates are still “like family.” “Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we’re on texts, we’re on FaceTime,” she said. “I’m just so happy that they’re releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs.” As for her own new music, the direction is playing with genres — “everything” is on the table, including ballads and, intriguingly, notes of M.I.A. and Nelly Furtado — while leaning on what she does best: rap. “I think they’re going to be shocked at how capable I am [at] doing so many things,” she said. And so we shall.