The BLACKPINK Girls Reunite In A Cryptic Photo

To say the BLACKPINK girls are having an eventful 2025 would be a massive understatement. While Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé were all busy dropping their respective debut albums within a few months of one another, Lisa was off releasing her first solo project and making her television debut on The White Lotus Season 3. But it looks like their chaotic schedules couldn’t keep them apart for long, because the K-pop group just reunited for the first time in months.

On June 24, the bandmates posed for the now-expired Instagram Story using only their hands to create a four-leaf clover design. The girls each shared the picture to their IGs, making sure to tag the official BLACKPINK account in the process.

Naturally, fans went into detective mode to decipher the possible Easter egg. “So a clover is definitely part of the song or something, she must be trying to spoil or tease something,” wrote one X user. But as another fan pointed out, it could’ve just been a lucky coincidence. “Wait... 4 leaf clover, 4 members... blackpink 4 way sagoeri Each leaf represents one of the pinks,” @ae_blackpink posted.

If you’re still convinced a new era is on the way, it’s likely the group snapped the photo in between rehearsals for their upcoming tour, which kicks off at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5. Despite the tour’s short 10-city run, the girl group will be making stops all over the globe including Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Barcelona, Tokyo, and more.