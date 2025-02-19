The four members of Blackpink may have kicked off the year by focusing on their solo work, but they’re coming back together very soon. Over a year after the group first promised another tour, they have finally revealed the dates for their 2025 globetrotting reunion in major cities throughout Asia, the U.S., and Europe this summer.

This upcoming tour was first confirmed at the end of 2023, when Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, signing on for at least one more Blackpink album and tour. However, things stayed pretty quiet for Blackpink as a group for the next year. Instead, the four members pursued their solo exploits, each putting out their own debut albums between the end of 2024 and early 2025: Rosé’s Rosie, Jennie’s Ruby, Jisoo’s Amortage, and Lisa’s Alter Ego.

In early February, the group dropped a teaser for their upcoming world tour, but it didn’t reveal any dates — a trend that’s becoming more popular among touring stars. Thankfully, Blinks only had to wait a couple weeks to finally get the specifics on which areas Blackpink will be in, and when.

There Are Only A Few Dates, But They Span The Globe

The 2025 tour will be a relatively short one with dates in July and August. But the bright side is that the group is hitting three different continents, so fans around the world can find a show that’s somewhat nearby. It will kick off in Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and conclude in London on Aug. 15. The group also announced a three-night concert in Tokyo in January 2026.

How To Get Your Tickets

Tickets for the 2025 tour will go on sale on LiveNation starting Feb. 27.